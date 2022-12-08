When will Ramattra be available in Overwatch 2's competitive queue?

Overwatch 2's second season is here, and has brought about exciting new tweaks and adjustments, a map - Shambali Monestry - and a Hero - Ramattra.

Season 1 of Overwatch 2 included three Heroes: Sojourn, Junker Queen, and Kiriko. Ramattra, the fourth to be added, is the first Tempo Tank character in the game.

Overwatch 2 is a first-person shooter title developed by Blizzard in which two teams of five players select 'Heroes' with distinct skills and abilities to accomplish the match's goal. Each one has an assigned role, and their value is restricted to that position. Damage, Tank, and Support are the said three classes.

How to unlock Ramattra in Overwatch 2 Season 2

Ramattra is the first Hero addition in Season 2, and players must unlock him in order to utilize him in matches.

Fans with a premium Battle Pass have access to the new Hero right away. However, If someone doesn't wish to make a purchase, they must reach Tier 45 of the free Battle Pass to acquire Ramattra.

The game's progressive mechanics and collected experience points earned by playing battles and grinding for Ramattra via the free Battle Pass will be a lengthy process until players can get their hands on the Tank hero. However, they should bear in mind that they can test Ramattra at the Training Ground without unlocking him.

Ramattra's availability in Overwatch 2's competitive queue

Players can access Ramattra instantly if they purchase the premium Battle Pass as mentioned above, but they should note that they won't be able to use him in the competitive queue. This is the same case as with Kiriko, who debuted in Season 1.

Ramattra is currently available to unlock and play in Quick Play and Arcade matches, but is not present in ranked competitive matchups. This is due to the game's mechanism that will not allow him to be picked until two weeks after the season begins. The exact date from which he will be available in the competitive queue is December 20.

The two-week delay will allow players to get acquainted with the new Hero and experiment with different team compositions that bring out the best in him.

From the developers' perspective, it allows them to examine the statistics and determine whether a new Hero requires any balancing adjustments before becoming accessible in ranked mode.

Exploring Ramattra's backstory

Ramattra is slated to be a pivotal character in Overwatch 2 due to the importance of the Omnic Crisis to the plot. He is the leader of the Null Sector and hence an adversary of Overwatch. It would be simple to portray him as the major antagonist of the franchise, but it would be a mistake.

He has complex characteristics. Despite being the leader of the Null Sector, he does not wish to kill mankind. Rather, he wishes to provide a secure future for the Omnics, a purpose that has led him to develop a close connection with Overwatch hero Zenyatta in the depths of the Himalayas.

Overwatch 2 is an FPS game available on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and Nintendo Switch.

