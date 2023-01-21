"The lack of acknowledgment isn't a lack of concern": Overwatch 2 developer shares insight on future updates

Overwatch 2 developers have been sincerely pushing out updates to ensure the title is always on the balanced side of competitive gaming. Since its release in late 2022, the hero shooter quickly rose to fame, with newcomers joining and veterans returning to the title.

As the updates became more frequent, developers also started giving pre-release content updates to the players. Executive Producer for Overwatch 2, Jared Neuss shared his insights on future patches coming to the title while replying to various fan tweets and answering some of their queries as well.

He said:

"The lack of acknowledgement isn't a lack of concern, just to be clear. It's much less interesting than that"

He also delved into topics like Hero balancing and more competitive changes coming to the title. With this, he tried to share his opinion on how developers acknowledge complaints.

Executive Producer for Overwatch 2 talks about features in competitive modes that need to be fixed

With Blizzard letting users download pre-release content today (January 21, 2023), fans are even more concerned about the upcoming Overwatch updates. While the developers have been very transparent about Season 3, readers may want to learn more about Overwatch 2's future from Jared Neuss.

In a tweet posted by @OW_SVB, the user mentioned that developers have been ignoring certain mechanics of the shooter that ruin the experience for most players. The tweet also mentioned how developers refuse to talk about the same. The post concluded by saying that the Tank Hero experience hasn't been the best due to these issues.

SVB @OW_SVB It's wild to me that the devs have refused to even acknowledge the diastrous effect the 30% ult charge transferrence has had on the game



Far from removing it, they haven't even talked about it anywhere & the tank experience has gone down the toilet since then directly bc of it It's wild to me that the devs have refused to even acknowledge the diastrous effect the 30% ult charge transferrence has had on the gameFar from removing it, they haven't even talked about it anywhere & the tank experience has gone down the toilet since then directly bc of it

Executive Producer Jared Neuss replied to the tweet and explained:

"Changes are coming for this in S3! Details will be in the patch notes, if not earlier. We need better ways to communicate with players about issues like this."

Jared Neuss @OhReallyJared



The lack of acknowledgement isn't a lack of concern, just to be clear. It's much less interesting than that:



We need better ways to communicate with players about issues like this. @OW_SVB Changes are coming for this in S3! Details will be in the patch notes, if not earlier.The lack of acknowledgement isn't a lack of concern, just to be clear. It's much less interesting than that:We need better ways to communicate with players about issues like this. @OW_SVB Changes are coming for this in S3! Details will be in the patch notes, if not earlier.The lack of acknowledgement isn't a lack of concern, just to be clear. It's much less interesting than that:We need better ways to communicate with players about issues like this.

He also mentioned how developers are concerned about the title's health. Fans often interpret these situations as developers ignoring the player base.

The main issue of players being able to switch Heroes with 30% of their Ultimate charge is about to change soon in Season 3 of Overwatch 2.

Overwatch Cavalry 🇬🇧 @OverwatchCaval



Tournament Mode

🗺️ Map Selection

Hero Drafts



Jared Neuss responded to a question about such features by saying, "there are enough foundational issues to address" before hypothetically adding these. Bad news if you're holding your breath for any of these featuresTournament Mode🗺️ Map SelectionHero DraftsJared Neuss responded to a question about such features by saying, "there are enough foundational issues to address" before hypothetically adding these. Bad news if you're holding your breath for any of these features 😬🏆 Tournament Mode🗺️ Map Selection👥 Hero DraftsJared Neuss responded to a question about such features by saying, "there are enough foundational issues to address" before hypothetically adding these. https://t.co/RaWZXBBbdD

Another list of potential features that may be a part of the update in the near future is also not coming in Season 3.

Developer responds to release of tournament mode and map selection options coming to Overwatch 2

A Twitter user who went by the tag of @andreizaharia27 on the platform asked Jared under a thread regarding the release of tournament mode and map selection options.

OW2Fan @andreizaharia27 @OhReallyJared Also please tournament mode/map selection options (GW2 is a great example)/hero draft?

To this, the developer replied explaining the reasons for not incorporating such updates right now.

He said:

"There are enough foundational issues to address that I think features like this (if we were to do them) would come much later down the road."

Jared mentioned politely that tending to more crucial problems takes priority over adding more features that may bring even more issues.

He continued:

"Gotta walk before you run, so to speak."

Jared Neuss @OhReallyJared



Gotta walk before you run, so to speak. @andreizaharia27 There are enough foundational issues to address that I think features like this (if we were to do them) would come much later down the road.Gotta walk before you run, so to speak. @andreizaharia27 There are enough foundational issues to address that I think features like this (if we were to do them) would come much later down the road.Gotta walk before you run, so to speak.

A user @itsKongming then inquired about this by requesting an elaboration on these foundational issues

Jared replied to this by explaining the balancing system thoroughly:

"The biggest complaints from the community in Comp right now are related to Rank updates being confusing/unintuitive, team imbalance (roll or be rolled), general mm issues, etc. My point is that we need to get those things sorted to set the foundation for new features."

Jared Neuss @OhReallyJared @itsKongming



My point is that we need to get those things sorted to set the foundation for new features. @andreizaharia27 The biggest complaints from the community in Comp right now are related to Rank updates being confusing/unintuitive, team imbalance (roll or be rolled), general mm issues, etc.My point is that we need to get those things sorted to set the foundation for new features. @itsKongming @andreizaharia27 The biggest complaints from the community in Comp right now are related to Rank updates being confusing/unintuitive, team imbalance (roll or be rolled), general mm issues, etc.My point is that we need to get those things sorted to set the foundation for new features.

In conclusion, fans learned that tournament mode and other options for Overwatch 2 will not be coming into Season 3 as developers are currently focused on other competitive changes for the title.

Overwatch Cavalry 🇬🇧 @OverwatchCaval



Tournament Mode

🗺️ Map Selection

Hero Drafts



Jared Neuss responded to a question about such features by saying, "there are enough foundational issues to address" before hypothetically adding these. Bad news if you're holding your breath for any of these featuresTournament Mode🗺️ Map SelectionHero DraftsJared Neuss responded to a question about such features by saying, "there are enough foundational issues to address" before hypothetically adding these. Bad news if you're holding your breath for any of these features 😬🏆 Tournament Mode🗺️ Map Selection👥 Hero DraftsJared Neuss responded to a question about such features by saying, "there are enough foundational issues to address" before hypothetically adding these. https://t.co/RaWZXBBbdD

Fans are expecting a lot from Overwatch 2 Season 3. With Blizzard constantly trying to balance out the competitive and fun factor, fans will have to wait until the title brings all the promised changes to the table.

Development in itself is a difficult task. By incorporating every single fan's wish into a competitive shooter, it certainly takes time to produce a title that is enjoyable for the entire community.

