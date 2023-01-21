How to pre-download new Overwatch 2 update (January 21)

Overwatch 2 is possibly pushing the Roadhog rework patch today with a pre-download option for all players. Fans who are tired of Roadhog's menacing gameplay have been eagerly waiting for this patch to drop. However, we are yet to see what changes the update will bring.

The update is available for pre-download in the Battle.net launcher and is not a huge one in terms of the disk space required. According to many fans and Overwatch news sources online, it will likely go live next week, but players will be able to pre-download it now.

Pre-downloading and installing the new Overwatch 2 update for January 21

Gamers were quick to notice the option to pre-download a patch in the Battle.net launcher earlier today. That being said, the internet has been curious about the patch as there has been no official word from Blizzard regarding the content of the update.

Aaron Keller @aaronkellerOW Today's balance patch is a bit lighter than usual because some of its planned changes were pulled forward to the mid December patch. Also, a friendly reminder that the scheduled changes to Roadhog are not part of today’s patch and are slated for mid to late January. Today's balance patch is a bit lighter than usual because some of its planned changes were pulled forward to the mid December patch. Also, a friendly reminder that the scheduled changes to Roadhog are not part of today’s patch and are slated for mid to late January.

Most players suspect this patch will bring Roadhog's soft rework. This is based on a tweet from Aaron Keller, the Game Director of Overwatch 2.

Here's how you can pre-install the recent Overwatch 2 update:

Open the Battle.net launcher and navigate to the Overwatch 2 page.

Look for the Play/Update button and install any pending updates before you proceed to look for the pre-download option.

Once the game is up to date, you will be able to see a green hyperlink asking you to download the pre-release patch.

Click on the link, and the download will automatically begin.

Once the download and installation process is over, the link will state that the pre-release content has been downloaded.

Fans can then launch Overwatch 2 with the play button on the launcher. This update is roughly around 35 MB and has a version number of 2.2.1.1.109168.

Overwatch Cavalry 🇬🇧 @OverwatchCaval



2.2.1.0.108097 ➟ 2.2.1.1.109168



⚖️ Size ≈ 35 MB Check your @BattleNet launcher; there was a background download for #Overwatch2 ! This is likely to be the additional patch featuring Balance Changes to Roadhog2.2.1.0.108097 ➟ 2.2.1.1.109168⚖️ Size ≈ 35 MB Check your @BattleNet launcher; there was a background download for #Overwatch2! This is likely to be the additional patch featuring Balance Changes to Roadhog 🐽2.2.1.0.108097 ➟ 2.2.1.1.109168⚖️ Size ≈ 35 MB https://t.co/Ry7Q1cDvJF

As of now, the gameplay will remain the same regardless of whether the pre-release patch has been installed.

What does the Roadhog soft rework change?

The playerbase for Overwatch 2 is yet to know what the rework will do for the Hero. Since there has been no official word on the nature of the rework itself, fans are assuming that his entire kit will receive a huge nerf.

The Overwatch developers have confirmed that while they will not be ruining Roadhog completely by taking away his extremely iconic hook, there are some changes the Hero will receive to balance the gameplay and meta.

Roadhog is a simple Tank Hero that does not require a high skill level to play. However, players must have good game sense to make the most of his abilities.

Getting attached to Roadhog's hook is basically a death sentence for an opponent with a small health pool, and this makes playing against him all the more annoying. Reworking these aspects could make battles against him less one-sided. The update could also likely bring other changes that fans may not expect, but the sole focus will still be on the Roadhog rework.

