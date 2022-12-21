Roadhog to get a nerf in the Overwatch 2 January update

Solid and capable of taking care of himself, Roadhog falls under the Tank class in Overwatch 2. He can utilize his abilities flawlessly, using his iconic Chain Hook to get his adversaries close before destroying them with Scrap Gun blasts. He's tough enough to absorb massive harm and can regain his health with a short breather.

The Hero has been present in the game from the beginning, receiving numerous nerfs along the way. But in Overwatch 2, where the team size has been reduced to five, Roadhog has become a controversial Tank Hero. Players often get annoyed with his ability to heal himself and one-shot most Heroes he catches with his Chain Hook.

Following the current Season 2 changes for the Blizzard FPS game, lead Hero designer Alec Dawson revealed plans to significantly nerf Roadhog in a live Twitch stream with Flats and Emongg, along with the possibility of a "soft rework" of his abilities.

Everything players need to know about Roadhog's "soft rework" in Season 2

There's some bad news for Roadhog players as a severe nerf is on its way to downgrade the Hero's signature one-shot combo.

The transition to a 5v5 arrangement in Overwatch 2 and the related upgrades that Tanks received have rendered Roadhog too powerful compared to other tanks, according to some players. Thus, the impending Hero patch notes are likely to excite many gamers.

The Roadhog patch was revealed when two prominent Twitch streamers, Flats and Emongg, were discussing the December 15 patch notes. Alec Dawson, the lead Overwatch 2 hero designer, joined the stream and talked about the upcoming Roadhog Patch notes. The conversation is stated below:

"Sometime in mid-January there's going to be a patch that does change Roadhog's ability to one shot," Dawson explained, while adding, "something like a soft rework and see how he fits in a bit more in the 5v5 environment."

The above conversation states that there will be a patch for Roadhog that will come out in mid-January where his ability to one-shot will be fixed and some other rework could be introduced. Further details are yet to be revealed and fans can expect to receive more information sometime soon.

Blizzard is attempting a new approach to balance the game with new updates and patches by consulting with community members.

More about Roadhog

While quiet most of the time, Roadhog is a merciless executioner with a long history of violence and devastation. He wears a mask and inhales with "hogdrogen" inhalers, which contain a pressurized chemical combination to help offset the effects of radiation exposure.

His abilities are discussed below:

Scrap Gun: It shoots wide-spread short-range shrapnel explosions.

It shoots wide-spread short-range shrapnel explosions. Scrap Gun (Alt fire): It is capable of launching a shrapnel ball that explodes further away, spreading metal particles from the point of impact.

Take a Breather: He regains some of his health in a short amount of time.

Chain Hook: He throws his chain at a target and yanks them into close range if it catches.

He throws his chain at a target and yanks them into close range if it catches. Whole Hog (Ultimate): Use the Scrap gun's rapid-fire attachment to do damage and knock foes back for a short period of time.

Overwatch 2 is a 2022 first-person hero shooter by Blizzard Entertainment, in which players are divided into two teams of five and choose a Hero from a cast of 36 characters. These are divided into three classes: Damage, which is in charge of offensive efforts; Support, which is in charge of healing and boosting; and Tank, which is in charge of the team's defense.

Overwatch 2 Season 2 is available for download across all major platforms - PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and Nintendo Switch.

