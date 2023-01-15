Overwatch 2 players have spent countless hours in the game trying to find hints about the next Hero. A piece of in-game art has been spotted on Overwatch 2’s New York Map situated inside the attacker's spawn. The picture depicts a person fighting off a large number of enemies with a tray of sorts while wearing a chef’s costume.

The community suspects this art is a direct hint that points towards the release of an Italian Hero in one of the upcoming seasonal updates. With that in mind, let's take a look at what fans of Overwatch 2 had to say about the image uploaded by crazyhalfpintguinea on January 14.

Overwatch 2 Italian Hero’s debut suspected by the community

Blizzard released Overwatch 2 as a free-to-play title in the Hero-shooter esports genre that has amassed a humongous number of players to flood the servers. The game has a total of three standard categories of characters: Tank, Support, and Damage. In-game Easter eggs for upcoming content have been a strategy that publishers use in various online multiplayer games. OW2 is no exception.

The community recently found a picture on the New York map of Overwatch 2 inside the attacker spawn, which depicts a person in an Italian setting fighting enemies. The character is shown using a container carrying a pizza to defend himself against a swarm of enemies.

crazyhalfpintguinea speculated about whether the game might see the debut of an Italian origins Hero in the game. The art on the map seems very specific, which might have led various players to agree or play along with this assumption.

Italian Hero speculation

An Italian-origin Hero named Mario already exists in Overwatch's lore. Considering this, the notion of this character debuting in OW2 might not be that far-fetched. It is important to note that Mario's actual name is unknown, and he got that moniker because the lore describes him as the owner of a pizza shop in Midtown, New York, called Mario’s Place.

The newly-discovered art depicts a scene where the character is fighting off the forces of Talon in the Venice incident, which occurred around eight years ago. This picture could also be a simple reminder of the tragedies that occurred back then, celebrating all those who fought to protect humanity.

There are players who believe this is not a significant find and could just mean that the character has ties to Blackwatch or is just another civilian caught in between crossfires.

Considering the highlights of the image, players imagine that the character's abilities could be related to Italian food, through which he might provide aid to his team. As such, these abilities directly point towards this entity being a Support character instead of a Tank or a Damage Hero.

However, without any form of official confirmation from the developers, one cannot be certain that such a Hero would be making an appearance anytime soon.

This concludes with details of the community’s take on the latest find on Overwatch 2’s New York map. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for the latest updates and interesting Hero mastery guides.

