Overwatch 2 Season 2 Support Hero Tier list

Overwatch 2 is a popular multiplayer first-person shooter game that features a variety of hero characters, each with unique abilities and playstyles. Players can participate in ranked matches and ascend by performing and earning experience points. The game also has seasonal updates, adding new content and challenges regularly.

One aspect of Overwatch 2 that players often consider when choosing their hero is their role in the team. The support role is particularly important, as such heroes provide healing and other beneficial abilities to their allies.

This article will provide a tier list of support heroes in Overwatch 2 based on their performance in Season 2.

Support Heroes in Overwatch 2 ranked

S Tier

Baptiste

Baptiste is a powerful support hero in Overwatch 2 who excels at keeping his allies alive and providing them with powerful buff abilities. His ultimate ability, Amplification Matrix, allows him to boost the damage of allies' abilities, making him a valuable asset in team fights.

Additionally, Baptiste has a passive ability, Regenerative Burst, which allows him to heal himself, making him difficult to take down quickly.

Moira

Moira is a versatile support hero in Overwatch 2 who can heal her allies and deal damage to enemies. Her ultimate ability, Coalescence, allows her to heal allies and damage enemies in a wide area, making her a strong choice in many situations.

Moira's passive ability, Quantum Absorption, allows her to gain a temporary shield when she damages enemies with her abilities.

A Tier

Lucio

Lucio is a mobile support hero who can provide healing and speed boosts to his allies. His ultimate ability, Sound Barrier, provides a temporary shield to allies, making him an invaluable member in team fights.

Lucio also has the ability to use his Sonic Amplifier to knock enemies back and disrupt their movements.

Zenyatta

Zenyatta is a support hero who can provide healing and buff abilities to allies. His ultimate ability, Transcendence, allows him to heal allies and provide them with a temporary speed boost.

Zenyatta's orbs of destruction can also deal significant damage to enemies, making him a threat.

B Tier

Ana

Ana is a support hero who can provide healing and buff abilities to allies. Her ultimate ability, Nano Boost, provides a temporary damage boost to an ally.

Ana also has the ability to use her Biotic Rifle to heal allies from a distance. Furthermore, her Sleep Dart can temporarily disable enemies.

Mercy

Mercy is a support hero who can provide healing and buff abilities to her allies. Her ultimate ability, Valkyrie, allows her to fly and provide increased damage and healing for a short time.

Mercy can also use her Caduceus Staff to heal allies, while her Caduceus Blaster can inflict impressive damage.

C Tier

Brigitte

Brigitte is a support hero who can provide healing and buff abilities to allies. Her ultimate ability, Rally, provides a temporary armor boost to allies, which is immensely useful in teamfights.

Brigitte can also use her Repair Pack to heal allies and her Shield Bash to stun enemies.

Kiriko

Kiriko resembles the existing support heroes, such as Ana and Zenyatta. Her abilities revolve around healing and assisting teammates during fights, but she also has the potential to be a self-sustaining stealthy damage dealer.

It will take many hours of practice to properly master this hero.

In conclusion, the support heroes in Overwatch 2 each have their own unique abilities and playstyles. Notably, the tier list above is based on their performance in Season 2.

S-tier heroes are the strongest and most versatile, while C-tier heroes are the weakest and least effective in Overwatch 2. By considering their role in the team and their abilities, players can make informed decisions and choose the best hero for the situation.

