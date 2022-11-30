7 most difficult Heroes to master in Overwatch 2

Overwatch 2 underwent a lot of adjustments from Blizzard, some of which involved changing the roles and skills of the heroes. The biggest change fans have been reacting to is the switch to the 5v5 combat and single tank role queue. This change makes the game much faster, with movement abilities and speed buffs making a huge difference on the battlefield.

Players of Overwatch 2 may have observed that some heroes are more challenging to control in this new setting. That's not to say that they are bad picks, it's just that they may require more practice than others to succeed in 5v5.

Sigma, Echo, and more of the toughest Heroes to play as in Overwatch 2

7) Genji

Genji is a beast in Overwatch 2 thanks to his excellent speed and damage capability from any range. If new players aren't always aware of the enemy's posture, they could get stuck in hazardous situations. Genji excels at piercing opponents with his Swift Strike and Dragonblade from a distance before charging in.

He is most frequently destroyed by an improperly timed Swift Strike, therefore players should always be mindful of their Deflect cooldown before acting irrationally.

6) Zenyatta

Strong hybrid hero Zenyatta can simultaneously deal out a ton of damage and heal teammates. He is still one of the game's most exposed characters, making him prey for the other side.

Zenyatta should be used in some circumstances without a doubt, while in others it is preferable to select a different hero. Zenyatta experts are aware of how to take advantage of the current situation while avoiding danger.

5) Ana

Ana performs best in medium to long ranges in Overwatch 2, following her squad and providing support and further damage. Since Ana has slower ground movement and poor mobility, close-quarters combat is one of her main weaknesses. Since overextending is essentially a death sentence, new Ana players may find it challenging to keep her safe.

Individuals must be careful when targeting proper opponents when using Ana's Sleep Dart to put adversaries to sleep. Sleep Dart is excellent for dealing with opponent heroes who are on the attack or when Ana is in a tight place, but it is less useful against tanks, who are likely to survive three seconds of sleep.

4) Echo

Echo is a frequently underrated choice because she can provide severe damage, has excellent movement, and possibly has the greatest versatility in Overwatch 2. Echo has access to a wide range of skills and ultimate powers because of her ability to duplicate an opponent's hero.

The challenge for the player is selecting the adversary to duplicate in each situation and understanding how Echo's Duplicate works with that particular hero. Players may get stuck for the length of the skill if they duplicate an adversary that isn't necessarily good for the squad.

3) Sigma

As soon as a player becomes proficient at tanking from a distance, Sigma is a solid choice for Overwatch 2. At that range, it can seem unpleasant to draw enemy attention as Sigma projects his shield outward to protect frontline comrades. The majority of Sigma's damage comes from his primary fire, which he uses to disrupt enemy groupings or bounce off walls to target adversaries hiding under cover.

Strong team communication is necessary to time Sigma's ultimate. His allies must be alert and close by as he prepares to fire it off since it gives them the opportunity to capitalize and capture kills by briefly throwing the entire team into the air.

2) Widowmaker

The best sniper hero in the game is Widowmaker, who deals enormous amounts of damage from a distance. Since she performs her greatest work away from the target, she is exposed to flank attacks from behind her squad. She becomes extremely vulnerable when scoped in since she loses her ability to see up close.

An additional issue for her is that there may be another Widowmaker on the opposing team. This might result in intense sniper skirmishes and require the player to switch heroes. Her grappling hook is frequently her only escape route, but its lengthy cast time increases the risk of further injury.

1) Tracer

Even though her low-base HP is still her major flaw, the face of Overwatch is still a great choice in Overwatch 2. Being proficient with Tracer's Blink and Recall skills is absolutely essential for survival because she can be instantly killed by a headshot if struck with enough force.

It can be tempting to rush in as Tracer and open fire freely while counting on Recall to get out. However, if this isn't done with care and coordination, Tracer could be quickly eliminated. It is great for Tracer to engage a distracted foe who has wandered away from their team because she has to be close to her adversaries in order to do damage effectively.

