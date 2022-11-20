How to master Zenyatta in Overwatch 2

In Overwatch 2, Zenyatta is a Nepalese support hero and an omnic monk who wanders the world in search of spiritual enlightenment. Wielding mysterious and powerful orbs, he heals allies and weakens enemies.

Zenyatta helps those he meets to overcome their personal struggles and find inner peace. When necessary, however, he will fight to protect the innocent, be they omnic or human. A popular belief from the game is that those who cross Zenyatta's path will never be the same again.

This article focuses on how to play Zenyatta, tips for better gameplay, and making the best use of his abilities.

This article only reflects the opinions of the writer.

Becoming proficient with Zenyatta in Overwatch 2

Zenyatta has a glass cannon Support, capable of heavy amounts of damage to subdue enemy threats. There have been slight changes to his kit that give him better options than the ones that he already had in Overwatch 1.

Zenyatta has a new passive ability called the Snap Kick that adds knockback to his melee. This allows him to create distance between flankers and himself and execute lineup shots against characters like Genji, Winston and Wrecking Ball.

His Snap Kick goes through Genji’s deflect and even Zarya’s bubbles allowing players to create distance and line up easy headshots. Players can easily take out flankers with just a bit of practice on the Snap Kick. Players have to keep in mind that Zenyatta doesn’t have damage falling off on his primary and getting up too close can be a bit dangerous.

The new UI update is now at the bottom of the screen which shows who holds both of Zenyatta’s Orbs. It specifically helps to know who has discord and how low they are, which provides valuable information for the whole team. This is the reason why players pick Zenyatta over other support heroes.

Zenyatta is not as safe and perhaps weaker than he was in Overwatch 1. However, this does not affect his playstyle and is still very valuable, having different composition maps. Zenyatta is still a solid pick alongside Baptiste, especially on circuit royale. In the aforementioned composition, he is typically played alongside and against a sigma. In this composition, players will play to break the enemy’s Shield as soon as possible, pressurizing them sooner with Discord to find picks.

Other compositions where Zenyatta is played, are with dive variants alongside Anana. In this composition, the team plays to surround the enemy and kill them quickly.

Three things to keep in mind while playing Zenyatta in Overwatch 2

Players first need to maintain a safe position and also need to keep rotating from time to time since the enemy tracers will take advantage of the side lane when in the open. Players need to position themselves in such a way that any ally can be healed when needed.

Secondly, players also need to make sure that they don’t get too selfish with Zenyatta’s Discord orb too often. Players' focus should be to set up flankers even more and help their fellow teammates.

The third and most important thing is to practice aiming with Zenyatta, as currently he can be very difficult to play in high ranks.

Amongst the various Supports Overwatch 2 has to offer, Zenyatta's dynamic kit sets him apart from the others. Great skill and discipline are required, to get the maximum value out of Zenyatta as a flex support.

Overwatch 2 has brought along a bunch of changes to Tanks and DPS. This has caused a huge shift in how players should approach the game, but support players are still struggling. With the loss of one tank, playing support in Overwatch 2 can be hectic and daunting. However, within this Overwatch 2 Zenyatta Guide, players can get right back on track and on the way to carrying their team with confidence in Overwatch 2.

