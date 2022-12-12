Best crosshair and DPI settings for Ana in Overwatch 2

In Overwatch 2, Ana is a great Support Hero. Her varied weaponry enables her to make an impact on players all around the map. The character's primary weapon, Biotic Rifle, along with Biotic Grenades, heals teammates while damaging foes. Her Sleep Dirt ability can tranquilize crucial targets, and Nano Boost significantly increases the power of one of her companions.

Her Biotic Rifle cannot provide critical hits while making headshots. This is why players should simply aim for the body, as the weapon will deal the same amount of damage regardless of the part of the target it's used on. A good crosshair and proper mouse settings will definitely help players use her abilities more effectively.

Ideal crosshair settings for Ana in Overwatch 2

Ana is the most difficult Overwatch 2 Support Hero to master. She excels at medium and long ranges, where she can heal friends while also injuring opponents. You will struggle if you engage in close-quarters combat with her because that is her greatest vulnerability.

Precise aim is the key to winning battles from a distance. A good crosshair will come in handy if it doesn't obstruct your vision and facilitates visibility. To get better results in your matches, you should use the following crosshair configurations:

Type: Crosshair

Show Accuracy: Off

Color: Player preference (it is recommended to use White/Green/Cyan)

Thickness: 1

Crosshair Length: 15

Center Gap: 16

Opacity: 100%

Outline Opacity: 55%

Dot Size: 5

Dot Opacity: 100%

Scale With Resolution: On

Ana's crosshair in Overwatch 2 (Image by Blizzard Entertainment)

The created crosshair will be a dot with four lines sticking out of it. It will aid gamers in tracking down opponents with maximum visibility.

Best DPI settings for Ana

Overwatch 2 players should utilize an eDPI of 800 and an in-game sensitivity of seven for Ana's DPI settings.

Personal preference and comfort are essential to setting a proper DPI. However, players should utilize a slightly lower sensitivity since Ana will be at the back, helping allies with her rifle. Moreover, a low sensitivity will help her achieve stability while firing from afar.

More about Ana

Ana, one of Overwatch's founding members, utilizes her abilities and knowledge to defend her home and the people she cares about. She comes from a long line of distinguished warriors, has instilled trust and commitment in her colleagues, and produced a strong sense of duty and dignity in her daughter, Fareeha Amari — Pharah.

Ana was recognized as one of the world's most lethal snipers, with a high kill count. But now she prefers to avoid taking lives whenever feasible, which is in contrast to her previous attitude of never leaving an adversary alive.

Her abilities in Overwatch 2 are listed below:

Biotic Rifle: Ana's weapon fires darts that can heal her teammates or cause continuous damage to her foes. She can use the sight on the rifle to zoom in and make extremely accurate shots.

Ana's weapon fires darts that can heal her teammates or cause continuous damage to her foes. She can use the sight on the rifle to zoom in and make extremely accurate shots. Sleep Dart: She shoots a dart from her sidearm, knocking an opponent out; any damage to them will wake the enemy up instantly.

She shoots a dart from her sidearm, knocking an opponent out; any damage to them will wake the enemy up instantly. Biotic Grenade: A biotic bomb that damages opponents while healing teammates in a short region of impact. Allies receive enhanced healing, while enemies caught in the explosion cannot be healed for a few seconds.

A biotic bomb that damages opponents while healing teammates in a short region of impact. Allies receive enhanced healing, while enemies caught in the explosion cannot be healed for a few seconds. Nano Boost ultimate: Ana's teammates do more damage and absorb less damage from enemy attacks when she hits one of them with a combat boost.

Ana has a base health of 200 and, as a Support Hero, she has the passive ability to regenerate health over time if harmed.

Overwatch 2 is an online free-to-play FPS game developed by Blizzard Entertainment and is available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, as well as Nintendo Switch.

