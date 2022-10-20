All Overwatch 2 Support Heroes ranked from worst to best

Finally out, Overwatch 2 has made significant modifications to nearly every role on the battlefield, with the exception of Support — but that does not imply that the said class' Heroes experience the same thing. Even though these steadfast healers and helpers continue to function as they always have, some of them aren't quite as essential in Overwatch 2 due to the game's fast pacing and one-tank style of battle.

One may have face more difficulty in working with some Support Heroes than they would with Tanks. However, for others, these adjustments highlight their distinctive powers even more and offer them a larger role to play in matches. Overwatch 2 only has one new Support-class Hero at launch, but as you'll see, she's quickly establishing herself as one of the greatest characters in her class in the game's meta.

Other fan-favorites might have been impacted as a result of tiny changes to their uniforms and the game itself, but it's important to keep in mind that, most of the time, the perfect team composition can make any Hero a spectacular addition. Some are just more suited for general use, whereas others may be used on rare occasions.

A comparison of all eight Support Heroes in Overwatch 2

8) Mercy

Mercy is the support character that would have benefited the most from modifications to make her fit in with Overwatch 2's new organizational scheme. Unfortunately, she's still Mercy, and there isn't much she can do in a situation with only one tank and a squad of opponents who frequently have healers with greater DPS capabilities.

Mercy continues to be excellent at healing, and her increased attacking power can be occasionally useful. However, keeping her alive long enough for either talent to be used is a challenge. Her only weapon of choice is an automatic handgun, and she can only move slowly but steadily while dashing.

However, in the correct team compositions - particularly with companions you can cooperate with - you can conceal Mercy behind a dependable tank or DPS and still assist with pushing them to victory.

7) Zenyatta

Amid discord, we will find tranquility (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Zenyatta is another support who would've benefited from more than a simple new flashy kick. His configuration encourages smart play, while Zenyatta's Orb of Destruction can help quickly wear out adversarial teams.

This skill was essential in the original Overwatch to drain a tank's health while Zen could still provide help for allies with healing and a respectable attack. He can still do so, albeit not as successfully as he once did.

However, compared to its predecessor, Overwatch 2 plays significantly quicker. If you're close enough to apply a debuff to an adversary, you should generally be assaulting them instead because maintaining the line of sight required to keep applying healing or debuff is more challenging.

Similar to Mercy, Zenyatta needs a potent tank to hang around with — and a committed healer to make up for his own dearth of healing choices. Wait to see who your friends choose if you want to select this particular Hero.

6) Moira

Push your limits. Nothing breaks that I cannot mend (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Moira takes up an unusual position in Overwatch 2. Theoretically, she is one of the more user-friendly heroes, with more potent healing than Zenyatta and sufficient DPS to compete even if there is no one to absorb the brunt of an attack.

Moira's biotic power allows her to heal people while attacking foes and regenerating her health at the same time. If you come into contact with an adversary alone, you can hold them off using Biotic Grasp and erratic movement to avoid getting hit.

Until they discover your pattern, that is. Moira travels slowly, and Biotic Grasp's small range necessitates her to be close to an enemy, making her easier to defeat. If her Biotic Orb makes contact, which is particularly challenging on Overwatch 2's larger, more open maps, it has the potential to provide significant healing and DPS damage.

5) Brigitte

Breaking me down just builds me up (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

With a wide range of skills that allow her to damage, defend, and heal - sometimes all at once - Brigitte performs well in the new Overwatch. If you're striving to survive a difficult battle, her flail strike can heal nearby teammates for modest amounts of HP, but her committed healing ability is superior.

It has three charges, a good amount of HP healing, and an amazing range. When you combine Brigitte's defensive shield with bash assaults, you create one of the greatest on-field doctors in the game.

While her pace and weapon selection hold her back, the flail is a formidable weapon. She has a slow attacking speed and is vulnerable to counterattacks even when she initiates her own assault.

Even when Brigitte isn't using her shield, her movement is already slow, making it simple for foes to surround and overpower her. She was given DPS powers by Blizzard, although she should always be next to a tank or a proper DPS unit.

4) Baptiste

I've done things I'm not proud of. Time to start making up for it (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Baptiste appears first to be a simple, unassuming healer — just your regular medic with a gun, and to some extent, he is. Although his kit lacks some of the more eye-catching support components of some of the top Support Heroes, it does offer one of the most dependable sources of healing and enables him to compete in most confrontations.

Baptiste's primary assault is a potent biotic blast, and he has the ability to adjust the gun's settings so that it fires healing rounds instead. Even far-off teammates can be kept alive with ease thanks to his healing rounds' long range and quick cooldown timeframe.

Even simpler is his Immortality Field, which, while a player is inside it, effectively shields teammates from death. Additionally, he possesses a special ability that increases the potency of healing and destructive bullets that pass through it. When combined with the Immortality Field, your entire party will be able to dig in and fight for eons.

The disadvantage is that none of the healing abilities truly heal Baptiste, so even if he is a brilliant healer himself, he really requires someone else to maintain him in good shape.

3) Ana

I will not leave a broken world behind (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Baptiste may have superior healing skills in Overwatch 2, but Ana has a much more intriguing skillset that can accommodate a variety of playstyles and provide assistance in addition to healing.

She's a skilled sniper in Overwatch 2, whose rounds cause significant damage when they hit their target. Her healing power fires a medical grenade at teammates, but it also performs other things.

Ana's grenade increases healing for those it hits, harms opponents nearby, and stops them from getting healed for a brief period of time. Ana receives a sleeping dart that also works at a distance instead of a sprint.

The disadvantages may be obvious. Ana is slower than you might anticipate for a Support character, struggles in close-quarters fights, and takes a little more finesse than usual.

Since she can paralyze the majority of her adversaries nearby and flee to safety when temporarily cornered, her advantages far exceed her disadvantages. Simply keep an eye on the battlefield. There isn't much you can do if an opponent discovers your hiding spot and approaches covertly.

2) Kiriko

So... I might sometimes pop out of thin air right next to you. Do not shoot me (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Since Kiriko possesses a variety of skills, it's best to consider her as sharing the first place with Lucio as the finest Support character in Overwatch 2. Her basic configuration is identical to Mercy's, but it's been tweaked specifically for Overwatch 2.

Kiriko deals critical hits and inflicts damage on enemies with Kunai. Her healing Hanafuda doesn't have a cooldown timer in Overwatch 2, and they can even target enemies at close range where there's a lower chance of them being blocked or destroyed. However, they work best when they're close to the target.

She has Genji's ability to scale walls, so you can keep up with quick DPS units like Tracer and the ninja himself. Kiriko can utilize Quick Steps to swiftly teleport to the your target's side if they start to stray too far away. This talent is a swift, more dependable variant of Mercy's dash that can also be used as an escape tactic in Overwatch 2.

Although you must really be close to allies for this to be effective, Kiriko's ultimate generates a surge of spiritual energy that shortens their abilities' cooldowns while increasing their movement and attack speeds. Her Protection Suzu, like Baptiste's, generates a tiny zone of protection.

The protection is effective in and of itself, but depending on how dominant Junker Queen develops in the Overwatch 2 meta, it might be one of the most useful abilities. Suzu's protection is now the sole way to repair the wounds inflicted by Junker Queen, and it also disables Ana's anti-heal effect.

1) Lucio

I make this look good! Real good (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Last but not least, Lucio, who continues to hold the top spot for finest Support character in Overwatch 2 as he did in the previous game, is clear with just a short glance at his setup. Whenever he maintains a line of sight on an ally, he continuously heals them.

He can also switch between songs at any time, which speeds his movement to one that heals. In this sense, Lucio serves as an all-purpose Support character, assisting your team in quickly reaching their goals and subsequently preserving their lives when they dig in and engage in combat.

Lucio's ability significantly increases the impact of whatever song he's playing, and while it has a rather long cooldown timeframe, he isn't without options to protect himself and his team.

With his sound gun, Lucio can cause moderate damage to opponents with well-timed blasts, and he can throw a huge wave to knock them back in alt-fire mode.

Although Lucio's ultimate is straightforward in Overwatch 2, it is also one of the most beneficial in the game because it gives friends in the immediate area more health than they would typically get. He's one of the few characters who can accomplish this, along with Junker Queen.

