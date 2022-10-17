How to unlock Baptiste in Overwatch 2: Abilities, class, and more explained

Overwatch 2 is the sequel to the highly successful game Overwatch. Essentially an updated version of Blizzard's original game, it has introduced a few changes to the existing meta, improved graphics, transitioned to a 5v5 gameplay format, and shifted to a free-to-play model.

The changes also extend to heroes, all of whom have returned to Overwatch 2. Some of them have received major rework to their kits, while others have been left mostly untouched. Baptiste is a hero who has received some changes to his damage and healing stats, bolstering his role in the game.

This guide to Overwatch 2 will highlight the various moves and skillsets that Baptiste has. It will also provide information about each of his abilities while offering a few handy tips and how best to utilize him in a match and be helpful to one's team.

How to unlock Baptiste in Overwatch 2

If you want to play as Baptiste in Overwatch 2, you will first have to complete 100 unranked matches online. As part of the First Time User Experience (FTUE), Activision Blizzard has made it so that new players can access only 15 playable characters when they start the game for the first time.

To unlock the rest, you’ll need to play through 150 matches, following which the entire roster will be available. Of course, you may have to play fewer games if you win a few rounds along the way, as wins count as double.

Baptiste’s class and abilities

Baptiste's abilities (Image via Activision Blizzard)

Baptiste is a support class hero in Overwatch 2 and comes with a new passive ability, thanks to this role. The support passive kicks in 1.5 seconds after the hero stops receiving damage, allowing him to regenerate 15 health points per second. This can be interrupted if the hero gets damaged again.

Baptiste’s abilities are a good mix of offensive and healing skills, which makes him one of the most powerful support characters. His secondary passive also grants him a great deal of mobility, ideal for diving in and out of combat. Listed below are all of his abilities.

Biotic Launcher: This is Baptiste’s primary weapon, which comes with two firing modes. The primary attack fires a three-round burst of bullets, which can deal significant damage, especially with headshots. The alternate fire shoots a healing round, which can regenerate health in its impact slash when shot at or near allies.

Regenerative Burst: This ability lets Baptiste heal himself and nearby allies in a 10-meter radius. It instantly heals a small amount of health and simultaneously provides healing over time for five seconds. The instant healing is doubled for all allies under half health.

Immortality Field: Baptiste tosses a device that prevents allies from dying inside a 6-meter radius. The device is active for 5.5 seconds and can be destroyed by enemy fire.

Exo Boots: Baptiste’s secondary passive allows him to vertically traverse an immense distance (up to 9.1 meters). This can be done by jumping after crouching for a few seconds, which charges up his boots.

Amplification Matrix: Baptiste’s ultimate ability allows him to deploy a rectangular matrix in the air. Any projectile fired from allies that pass through the matrix is doubled in its effect, whether it deals damage or heals teammates.

These are all of Baptiste’s abilities in Overwatch 2. Given below is a section providing tips for playing this hero, his best strategies, and how best to utilize him in a team environment.

Tips for Baptiste

Baptiste jumps using his Exo Boots (Image via Activision Blizzard)

The most prized asset in Baptiste’s hands is his Biotic Launcher, which can deal decent damage using its primary fire. The alt-fire is also excellent for providing a quick burst of health to teammates, especially since shots can be fired quite quickly.

Regenerative Burst should be used before team fights to give your allies an additional health boost. The Immortality Field is best used as a defensive measure against enemy ultimates, especially those that deal heavy damage and are capable of killing heroes in a single shot.

Use the Exo Boots to quickly jump in and out of dangerous situations and provide aerial healing. The Amplification Matrix ultimate ability is best utilized alongside heroes with powerful projectile weapons to deal considerable damage in a single attack to the enemy.

And that was all you needed to know about Baptiste in Overwatch 2. Did you find this guide useful? If so, you can always leave us a like on the article and a comment down below. Let us know what other guides or features you’d like to see on the site, and keep up with us for more on Overwatch 2.

Poll : Will you be playing as Baptiste in Overwatch 2? Yup Not really 0 votes