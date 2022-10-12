How to unlock Brigitte in Overwatch 2: Abilities, class, and more explained

Overwatch 2 is enjoying its second week of release, and the numbers only seem to be going up for the sequel to the immensely popular game. The new free-to-play title will soon become one of the most-played online competitive games as it opens up the experience to a much larger audience.

Overwatch 2 features a large selection of heroes to choose from, with most of them returning from the original game. Brigitte is one such hero, who is the daughter of Torbjörn, and serves as a squire under Reinhardt in the game’s lore and story.

In this guide to Overwatch 2, I’ll talk about the various abilities that Brigitte possesses, her role in the team, and how you can make the most of her in a match. So, if you’re looking to get a better understanding of the character, you can find all that you need to know below.

How to unlock Brigitte in Overwatch 2

Activision Blizzard announced early on that new players will need to play over a hundred games to unlock all the playable characters in Overwatch 2. While 15 characters are freely available when you start up the game, Brigitte is not one of them.

To unlock Brigitte, you’ll need to put in some time and play through 60 unranked matches. Of course, you might unlock her quicker than that if you win some games, as a win counts as double; however, that depends on how good you are at the game.

Brigitte’s class and abilities:

Brigitte's abilities (Image via Activision Blizzard)

Brigitte is a support class hero, meaning she’s not kitted out to be played too offensively and is supposed to assist teammates by restoring health and remaining alive. She isn’t all that squishy, as she has 200 HP and is also equipped with many defensive abilities, making her a hybrid of the tank and support classes.

In Overwatch 2, all classes come with a passive ability, and support classes get a health regeneration ability when not taking damage. It imparts passive healing of about 15 HP per second for 1.5 seconds.

Below is a list of Brigitte’s abilities.

Rocket Flail: This is Brigitte’s primary weapon, which is a melee weapon that has a slightly extended range. It attacks in wide swings and can hit multiple enemies simultaneously at close range.

Repair Pack: When using this ability, Brigitte attaches a repair pack to an ally, which heals them over time for a short duration. The ability has three charges, each needing six seconds to be restored after being used.

Whip Shot: This ability extends the whip slightly more than the primary attack but can only hit one enemy at a time. The damage isn’t great, but it is useful for displacing enemies, knocking them away, and maintaining distance.

Barrier Shield: The alternate fire ability for Brigitte raises an energy barrier shield in front of her, which can take 250 damage before breaking. Once broken, it will take five seconds to restore.

Shield Bash: When the Barrier Shield is active, pressing the primary fire will result in a Shield Bash. Brigitte will rush forward or towards the nearest enemy hero in front of her, bash her shield on them, and knock them back a considerable distance.

Inspire: This is Brigitte’s secondary passive ability, which grants healing to her teammates whenever she hits an enemy. The ability has a 20-meter effective radius centered around Brigitte, and any ally close enough to her will be healed as long as Brigitte is dealing damage.

Rally: This is Brigitte’s ultimate ability, which gives her a boost to movement speed and extra armor for 10 seconds while it is active. It also grants her and her allies more health, termed as “overhealth,” which appears as green segments in the healthbar and lasts for an additional 30 seconds.

Those were all the abilities that Brigitte possesses in Overwatch 2. Read on to get some tips on how best to utilize the character and her role in the team during firefights.

Tips for Brigitte:

Brigitte raises her Shield Barrier (Image via Activision Blizzard)

As a support, Brigitte will be required to provide healing to her team, and in Overwatch 2, this becomes more crucial due to the 5v5 format. As such, stick close to the group and keep a Repair Pack charge ready for emergencies. Deal out damage as often as possible to make the most of your passive ability.

Use the Barrier Shield to defend your squishy teammates against incoming fire, and use Shield Bash to knock back and displace opponents, opening them up to attack from damage heroes. Use Rocket Flail and Whip Shot in a skirmish to keep yourself and your allies topped up on health.

Rally is best used when you’re readying for a team fight. The boost to health will be very useful to keep your team healthy and allow Brigitte to be more mobile in the firefight, defending her teammates wherever necessary.

And that was all you needed to know about Brigitte in Overwatch 2. Did you find this guide helpful? If so, why not leave us a like and comment on the article? You can let us know what other guides or gaming-related content you’d like to see featured on the site, and keep up with us for more on Overwatch 2. Have a nice day!

