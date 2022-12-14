Best crosshair and DPI settings for Brigitte in Overwatch 2

Brigitte is a powerful Support Hero in Overwatch 2. She is perfect for players who love to fight on the frontline. Her kit allows her to engage freely in close-quarter fights with her teammates.

Brigitte is an expert in armor. She may use Repair Packs to heal teammates, or her Flail can automatically heal friends in the area when it hits an enemy. Her flail may be used to attack numerous targets at once or to paralyze an adversary at a distance with a whip shot.

Her defensive ability, Barrier Shield, defends herself as she moves into action and uses Shield Bash to assault foes. Rally, Brigitte's ultimate ability, offers her a significant short-term speed boost and grants friends within range with durable armor.

Best crosshair for Brigitte in Overwatch 2

Brigitte is a complex support hero, as her playstyle is very different from other support heroes. She can approach foes with her shield and flail to heal her teammates, then retreat and use repair packs to replenish their health from a distance. Therefore, learning Brigitte's distinctive playstyle would require a lot of practice for gamers.

A good crosshair will aid players in playing Brigitte more efficiently. Crosshairs do not improve aim, but with proper visibility, a player can have an excellent, distraction-free vision that will help them win.

The following crosshair settings in Overwatch 2 are best for Brigitte players:

Type: Crosshair

Show Accuracy: Off

Color: Player's preference (White/Green/Cyan recommended)

Thickness: 1

Crosshair Length: 20

Center Gap: 0

Opacity: 100%

Outline Opacity: 50%

Dot Size: 3

Dot Opacity: 100%

Scale With Resolution: On

Brigitte's crosshair in Overwatch 2 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

The crosshair generated here resembles a plus sign. Due to its clear visibility and compatibility with her spread attacks and AoE (Area of Effect) skills will definitely benefit players.

Best DPI settings for Brigitte

For Brigitte's DPI settings in Overwatch 2, players should use an eDPI of 1600 or 800 and an in-game sensitivity of 4 or 8.

The DPI setup is a question of comfort and preference. Players should, however, employ a little less sensitivity as Brigitte will be on the frontline helping her teammates and moving between offensive and defensive plays.

More about Brigitte

The youngest child of Torbjörn and Ingrid Lindholm, Brigitte is Reinhardt's traveling companion. Brigitte has taken up weapons to defend people in need of defending, and she is no longer content to watch from the sidelines. Her sense of honor matches Brigitte's knack for engineering because she is a true-blue Lindholm. She is incredibly obstinate, something she got from her father.

Her abilities in Overwatch 2 are discussed below:

Inspire (Passive): Nearby teammates receive healing when foes are damaged.

Nearby teammates receive healing when foes are damaged. Rocket Flail: With the enhanced range of her melee weapon, Brigitte may attack multiple foes with a single swing.

With the enhanced range of her melee weapon, Brigitte may attack multiple foes with a single swing. Repair Pack: Heals an ally for a brief period.

Heals an ally for a brief period. Whip Shot: Brigitte launches her flail a great distance, inflicting harm and knocking an enemy away from her.

Brigitte launches her flail a great distance, inflicting harm and knocking an enemy away from her. Barrier Shield: To restrict the amount of damage she takes, Brigitte deploys a frontal energy barrier.

To restrict the amount of damage she takes, Brigitte deploys a frontal energy barrier. Shield Bash: When Barrier Shield is activated, it is available. Run at an adversary to push them back.

When Barrier Shield is activated, it is available. Run at an adversary to push them back. Rally (Ultimate): Brigitte travels more quickly, and grants close teammates an extended health boost until damage removes it.

Brigitte has primary health of 200, made up of 50 armor with inherent damage mitigation and 150 health.

First-person shooter Overwatch 2 by Blizzard Entertainment is accessible for free on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and Nintendo Switch.

