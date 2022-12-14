Best crosshair and DPI settings for Baptiste in Overwatch 2

Baptiste is a Support hero in Overwatch 2. His primary role is to assist allies by healing, shielding, and increasing damage.

Baptiste employs experimental technologies and weaponry to keep danger at bay. He is a military medic who is as skilled at saving lives as he is at eliminating enemies.

Baptiste can heal many teammates who are clumped together, thanks to the Healing Projectiles from his Biotic Launcher. His ultimate Amplification Matrix can also change the flow of the match.

Decent crosshair and mouse settings will help players use Baptiste's powers more efficiently in Overwatch 2.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer

Ideal crosshair settings for Baptiste in Overwatch 2

Baptiste is a hero that is somewhat easy to play in Overwatch 2. He is a combat medic and can act as a DPS when needed. His kit is suitable for both defensive and offensive plays. His primary weapon, the Biotic Launcher, has a decent amount of damage potential if players can accurately hit every projectile.

One can employ the following crosshair settings to improve gameplay with Baptiste:

Type: Crosshair

Show Accuracy: Off

Color: Preference of the player (it is advised to use White/Green/Cyan)

Thickness: 1

Crosshair Length: 10

Center Gap: 5

Opacity: 100%

Outline Opacity: 50%

Dot Size: 5

Dot Opacity: 100%

Scale with Resolution: On

Baptiste's crosshair in Overwatch 2 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

The crosshair generated here is a cross with a dot in the middle. Players can follow enemies and deliver critical strikes, thanks to the excellent visibility that the crosshair provides.

Ideal DPI settings for Baptiste

For Baptiste's DPI settings in Overwatch 2, players should use an eDPI of 800 and an in-game sensitivity of 10.

Setting up a DPI is a matter of comfort and personal choice. However, as Baptiste will be in the backline assisting his teammates and switching targets to deal damage to opponents, players should use a somewhat greater sensitivity.

More about Baptiste

Baptiste, a former Talon agent and exceptional combat medic, now uses his talents to support those whose lives have been adversely affected by war. He has an innate drive to assist others.

Baptiste uses various cutting-edge tools and weapons to protect his teammates and destroy enemies. His abilities are discussed below:

Exo Boots (Passive ability): Baptiste can jump higher by holding the crouch button for 0.7 seconds.

Baptiste can jump higher by holding the crouch button for 0.7 seconds. Biotic Launcher: The three-round burst Biotic Launcher used by Baptiste offers considerable damage output in exchange for accuracy and recoil management.

The three-round burst Biotic Launcher used by Baptiste offers considerable damage output in exchange for accuracy and recoil management. Biotic Launcher Alt Fire: The Biotic Launcher can also be used as a healing tool, launching projectiles that heal friends in close proximity to the site of contact.

The Biotic Launcher can also be used as a healing tool, launching projectiles that heal friends in close proximity to the site of contact. Regenerative Burst: Baptiste starts a powerful regeneration burst that gradually heals him and his allies in the area.

Baptiste starts a powerful regeneration burst that gradually heals him and his allies in the area. Immortality Field: Baptiste creates a field that shields teammates from harm using a device. The device is destructible.

Baptiste creates a field that shields teammates from harm using a device. The device is destructible. Amplification Matrix (Ultimate): Create a matrix such that when friendly projectiles travel through it, their damage and healing increase by twofold.

Blizzard Entertainment's Overwatch 2 is a free-to-play first-person shooter that is available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and Nintendo Switch.

