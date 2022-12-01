Best Overwatch 2 settings for low-end PC: Resolution, graphics, and more

The first-person shooter video game Overwatch 2 is a co-op online multiplayer title created and released by Blizzard Entertainment. The offering is not the most demanding, and low-end computers will be able to run it. However, some PCs may struggle to offer 60 frames per second in OW2. This might be a problem.

Players will always benefit from having a high FPS in this competitive first-person shooter, especially if they have a display with a high refresh rate. This is because higher framerates generally make it easier to follow targets and fire quickly. They also make the game feel smoother. So if you're running the title on a low-end PC and want to see the title run better, this article has got you covered.

Best Overwatch 2 settings to use when running game on low-end PC

The minimum requirement to get 30 FPS in Overwatch 2 is pretty low and won't be hardware-intensive at all. Almost all computers should be able to run the title and see better framerates with little difficulty. You can use the settings below to ensure you see higher FPS on your low-end PC.

Low Graphics Settings for Overwatch 2 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Display

Display Mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Target Display: Best Match

Best Match Resolution: Customize it based on the monitor resolution of the PC. It is advised to select a smaller resolution, such as 1280 x 720, to boost FPS. The game will look choppy and blurry but will enhance its performance.

16:9 Dynamic Render Scale: Off

Off Render Scale: Custom with 75% in-game resolution

Custom with 75% in-game resolution Frame Rate: Custom (use monitor’s refresh rate.)

Custom (use monitor’s refresh rate.) Vsync: Off

Off Triple Buffering: Off

Off Reduce Buffering: On

On Nvidia Reflex: Enabled for Nvidia-card users. Disabled for AMD-card users.

Enabled for Nvidia-card users. Disabled for AMD-card users. Gamma Correction: 2.00

2.00 Contrast: 1.00

1.00 Brightness: 0.95

Quality

Graphics Quality: Low

High Quality Upsampling: Default

Default Texture Quality: Low

Low Texture Filtering Quality : Low

: Low Local Fog Detail: Low

Low Dynamic Reflections: Off

Off Shadow Details: Off

Off Model Detail: Low

Low Effects Detail : Off

: Off Lighting Quality: Low

Low Antialias Quality: Off

Off Refraction Quality: Low

Low Screenshot Quality: 1X Resolution

1X Resolution Ambient Occlusion: Off

Off Local Reflections: Off

Off Damage FX: Default

Details

Display Performance Stats: Off

Off Show Framerate: On

On Show GPU Temperature: Off

Off Show VRAM Usage: Off

Off Show Network Latency: Off

Off Show Network Interpolation Delay: Off

Off Display System Clock: Off

The ideal experience can be obtained through these settings. Moreover, by switching a few parameters on and off, you may try to achieve better results with regard to your preferences. There isn't one perfect setting that works best for everyone, so keep that in mind. This is why you might want to consider making adjustments based on the hardware they have.

In Overwatch 2, players are divided into two teams of five, and each individual has to choose one of the many heroes with specific roles and abilities. The title has four main modes — Push, Escort, Hybrid, and Control — and players need to work together with their teams to win matches. Hopefully, the settings mentioned in this article will help them yield better results in their games.

