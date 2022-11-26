How to play on Midtown map in Overwatch 2?

Midtown in Overwatch 2, formerly known as New York City during construction, is a scaled-down version of Manhattan that faithfully replicates the city's beauty and chaos. One of the most detailed maps in the game, it's full of nods to the Big Apple and the spirit of big cities across the country.

Midtown is a Hybrid map in which players must capture and escort a fire engine through the streets of downtown New York and into the heart of Grand Central Station.

General tips for Midtown in Overwatch 2

Use the Structure next to the Control Point

Both attacking and defending teams benefit from the fire station building next to Midtown's control point. The first and second floors provide excellent sightlines for defenders to shoot down opponents passing through the nearby choke point. For attackers, the building provides an additional angle of attack against defending teams stationed at the control point.

Use High Ground around the Midtown Tunnel

Defenders have plenty of high ground at the Midtown Tunnel entrance to prevent attackers from pushing the payload through the tunnel. Heroes like Sigma, Ashe, and Sojourn excel at defending from these vantage points.

Vantage points at Grand Central Terminal

The Grand Central Station entrance also has numerous perches and vantage points that snipers like Widowmaker can easily reach with their mobility. Take full advantage of these locations by sniping enemies as they pass through the station's narrow passageways.

Most effective Hero composition for Midtown

Sigma

Sigma's Experimental Barrier provides effective cover in Midtown's narrow streets, while Kinetic Grasp absorbs dangerous projectiles in Overwatch 2. Accretion is also a strong crowd-control ability that can disrupt key enemy targets or knock out vulnerable Damage Heroes.

Furthermore, Gravitic Flux is extremely effective when used around the payload and along the map's tight corridors, dealing heavy percentage-based damage and allowing teammates to pick up foes stuck in the air.

Sojourn

Sojourn's versatile Railgun can deal with both close-range fighters and enemy snipers, especially when boosted by her Overclock ultimate in Overwatch 2. Her Disruptor Shot, with its high-damage area of effect, is also useful for area denial and pushing through choke points.

She also has Power Slide, a powerful mobility tool that allows her to quickly traverse Midtown's narrow streets and reach its vantage points.

Sombra

Sombra uses Stealth to move undetected across Midtown's numerous flanking routes while Hack disables and dispatches key enemy targets. Her Translocator also gives her incredible evasion, and the map has plenty of corners for her to hide it in.

EMP acts as a devastating initiation tool when fighting around the payload and along tight corridors, inflicting Hack and dealing massive percentage-based damage.

Baptiste

While fighting through Midtown's narrow streets, Baptiste uses the Biotic Launcher and Regenerative Burst to provide strong area-based healing in Overwatch 2. His Exo Boots also allow him to reach vantage points on the map, giving him better angles for healing allies and shooting foes.

His Immortality Field and Amplification Matrix provide incredible survivability and damage output when fighting in teams.

Lucio

Lucio's teammates greatly benefit from his ability to switch between Speed Boost and Healing Boost to provide on-demand mobility and area-based healing in Overwatch 2. Soundwave is a powerful disruptive ability that can disrupt enemy positioning and single out key enemy targets.

When attacking or defending critical objectives, Lucio provides his team with a massive temporary health boost from Sound Barrier.

