Overwatch 2 to introduce competitive matchmaking improvements in Season 3

Blizzard recently released a blog post regarding the long-term issue of competitive matchmaking in Overwatch 2. Fans will be happy to learn that the post covers the vast majority of issues that developers will fix in Season 3 of the Hero-shooter.

The blog post explores the direction of the development team on competitive matchmaking and other aspects of rank. While a previous entry also acknowledged the community's complaints, the most recent article confirmed all the fixes coming to the title.

Blizzard entertainment discusses matchmaking direction for Overwatch 2 Season 3

The post starts with developers addressing complaints made by fans regarding skill variations in matchmaking. The developers later discussed the current features of players being able to queue together despite differences in MMR, and it being a major source of skill disparity in competitive matches.

Not only does it increase the chances of facing opponents who have a huge skill gap, but also ruins the competitive experience by a variety of factors such as adapting to high-level strategies.

Considering all the Overwatch 2 community feedback, Blizzard talked about implementing an update that will try to place "pairs" of players who share a similar MMR in each role for both teams.

For example, if someone picks a Tank hero, the opposing team will also get a player who is playing the exact same role and shares a similar MMR rating. This will improve the skill-based matchmaking balance for everyone.

Blizzard mentioned:

"The goal with this change is to make the average MMR between each role more evenly matched to each other."

This change will mainly focus towards the matchmaker and the post also mentioned that developers will actively monitor the changes for side effects.

Matchmaking and UI update in Overwatch 2 Season 3

Another major issue Season 3 will be fixing is the rank update. The blog mentioned that the developers have received feedback regarding players having to play 26 matches to get an update. This is mainly discouraging for gamers who are trying to grind out competitive playlists, making the progress tiresome as well.

Season 3 will be a new ray of hope for matchmaking as one will get a competitive update with every five wins and 15 losses. This will make playing competitive a lot less hectic and more fun.

Lastly, Blizzard will also deploy a mid-season patch for Overwatch 2 Season 3 that will introduce a UI upgrade. With many players complaining about the layout, a new UI will surely make things better. It will improve aspects such as observing competitive progress and it being always viewable.

Blizzard will also make changes to the Top 500 leaderboard rankings as those players will have their ranks updated in every match instead of competitive updates.

