Overwatch 2 to address lack of reward choices soon, changes planned for Season 3

Blizzard has been generous in rewarding Overwatch 2 players with various free items since its release. In the upcoming Season 3, the developers will address the issue of choices related to free bonuses or items, according to prominent OW2 news source @OverwatchCaval.

As the sequel to Overwatch is free-to-play, fans are expecting a broader approach to its reward system. Executive Producer of the title, Jared Neuss has reportedly replied to a "tweet about earning more Overwatch Coins for free" by saying that the development team "is looking to address the lack of choice in rewards in Season 3."

Overwatch 2 to offer more choice in terms of free rewards in Season 3

OW2 offers plenty of options to claim free rewards that include a variety of items. However, most of them are limited to cosmetics. Many fans have complained in the past regarding the lack of options to get better rewards.

Overwatch 2 often provides free items in-game through a variety of events and even Battlepasses. Hero and weapon skins have been a part of such free rewards in the past. That being said, the selection of items could have been better.

Executive Producer, Changes to the FREE Rewards are coming to #Overwatch2 Season 3Executive Producer, @OhReallyJared , clarified that the team are specifically looking to address the lack of choice in rewards Changes to the FREE Rewards are coming to #Overwatch2 Season 3 ✨Executive Producer, @OhReallyJared, clarified that the team are specifically looking to address the lack of choice in rewards 🎁 https://t.co/DRyRb2EZsZ

Courtesy of the information offered by @OverwatchCaval, one may anticipate big changes coming to the title's free reward system. Moreover, there is a slight possibility that fans may also get free Overwatch Coins in the Battlepass. This could be particularly significant, as the currency is a premium one.

Season 2 has been a huge treat for Overwatch enjoyers. It introduced a brand new Tank Hero and a map that particularly changed the meta. Blizzard also tweaked a few characters to make the experience more enjoyable for all players.

Ever since the sequel's release in October 2022, the developers have always tried to ensure the title offers the best gaming experience, as they continue to make the game more balanced and release new content often.

Season 3 has a lot in store for fans, with the reward-related changes being one of them. Gamers can expect an official word on this soon.

Overwatch 2 is the sequel to the 2016 title Overwatch. The title is available on the PlayStation 5 and 4, Xbox Series X/S, Microsoft Windows, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Though it was released last year, it has managed to develop a respectable playerbase. And as the days go on, it's only expected to grow in popularity.

