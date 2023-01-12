Overwatch 2 is currently operating in its second seasonal update and is hosting various Limited Time Modes (LTMs). The developers are constantly trying to create a balanced ecosystem in-game to provide a fair playing field for all the players.

The community is excited to see how Blizzard Entertainment releases new hero balance updates alongside introducing new in-game content like maps, game modes, and heroes. Sombra is one of the heroes reportedly under rework, and the changes might be introduced in the Season 4 update rather than the next one.

Here are the details that we know so far about the Sombra rework in Overwatch 2.

Overwatch 2 Sombra rework might be coming to the game in Season 4

Lead Hero Designer Some Sombra changes are coming to #Overwatch2 but not in Season 3Lead Hero Designer @GW_Alec confirmed that Sombra's potential rework is in the works but not until Season 4 at the earliest, they're hoping to share more details soon Some Sombra changes are coming to #Overwatch2 but not in Season 3 👾Lead Hero Designer @GW_Alec confirmed that Sombra's potential rework is in the works but not until Season 4 at the earliest, they're hoping to share more details soon 👀 https://t.co/AyxRZXVKgD

Blizzard Entertainment released Overwatch 2 as a sequel, and it quickly gained popularity as an esports title in the hero-shooter game genre. The game managed to secure a massive player base due to its free-to-play nature. With every seasonal update, publishers are committed to introducing new heroes and increasing the number of choices available in each category.

There are three main hero classes in Overwatch 2 - Tank, Damage, and Support. Sombra is a member of Damage Class Heroes with some pretty interesting abilities that let her roam the map and sabotage enemy heroes at will.

Expected Sombra reworks

Alec Dawson @GW_Alec @jamesgr009 We want to take a more significant look at Sombra and her kit vs. just number tweaking. So that may take a little time but when we do make changes to her, we'll aim them to be larger than a balance pass. @jamesgr009 We want to take a more significant look at Sombra and her kit vs. just number tweaking. So that may take a little time but when we do make changes to her, we'll aim them to be larger than a balance pass.

Sombra's ability kit can look balanced at first glance as players have adapted to it and formed flanking strategies with it. However, the developers are reportedly looking into the kit more closely and may introduce changes that could alter her current abilities. Changing her ability kit would imply that this rework will be more than just a number and balance adjustment.

Currently, Sombra can remain invisible and spook the opposing team by going behind the defensive line to take down fragile support heroes. The hero is quite fragile but can immediately retreat using her return ability to a marked position on the map. Sombra’s sabotaging ability to lock out healing pills and packs around the map can have an impact on enemy heroes who are low on health.

One of these abilities might be removed for a different ability after checking its viability in-game before release. The possibilities are endless, and it is unknown if the upcoming rework for Sombra will be a boon or a curse for the hero.

Players can compare the damaging capabilities of Sombra with others like Pharah or Widowmaker, who can one-shot enemies. The developers might give her some damage increments alongside ability changes to establish a stronger position.

Sombra’s current abilities

Sombra is a talented hero who can quickly lurk her way into even the most secure facilities. According to Overwatch 2 lore, she understands the power of knowledge and uses it to threaten people in power as the world’s most brilliant hacker.

Here is a list of her abilities along with a brief description.

Machine Pistol: Automatic short-range pistol with a large ammo count per magazine.

Automatic short-range pistol with a large ammo count per magazine. Hack: Hacks enemies to silence their abilities for a short while and highlight their position throughout the map. Can be used to hack health pills and packs to make them unusable by enemies.

Hacks enemies to silence their abilities for a short while and highlight their position throughout the map. Can be used to hack health pills and packs to make them unusable by enemies. Stealth: Sombra goes completely invisible and gets more movement speed.

Sombra goes completely invisible and gets more movement speed. Translocator: Place a device on the map. Press the ability key again to teleport to the device.

Place a device on the map. Press the ability key again to teleport to the device. EMP: Destroys enemy shields and deals damage to enemies in the area of effect. The enemies get hacked and are silenced temporarily.

Destroys enemy shields and deals damage to enemies in the area of effect. The enemies get hacked and are silenced temporarily. Opportunist: Passive ability that allows Sombra to see low-health enemies through walls and deals more damage to hacked enemies.

This concludes everything we know so far about the upcoming Sombra rework in Overwatch 2. The exact details of the rework are still being determined, as there has been no official word from Blizzard or any developers. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for the latest updates and hero mastery guides.

