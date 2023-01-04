How much does the Overwatch 2 Season 2 Battle Pass cost?

Season 2 of Overwatch 2 has been live for almost a month, and players have a little over 30 more days to complete their Battle Pass. Doing this is paramount as it unlocks significant rewards. Remember that only Premium Pass holders are entitled to 80+ cosmetic rewards. Standard Pass players can access 20 rewards.

This season’s Pass features skins based on Greek Mythology as part of the Battle for Olympus event live on January 5. Unlocking the premium edition will give players access to the Mythic level Zeus Junker Queen skin after completing the 80th tier.

5 weeks left in this Overwatch 2 Battle Pass

The Premium Pass in Overwatch 2 costs 1000 Overwatch Coins. That equates to $9.99.

The premium version also provides access to the latest Overwatch 2 Hero, Ramattra. Additionally, the higher tier guarantees players a 20% bonus on the XP earned during the season. This goes a long way in moving the chains to level up and finish the Battle Pass faster.

Highlights of the Season 2 Pass

Besides Ramattra, other rewards include Greek Mythology skins such as the Legendary level Hades Pharah, Poseidon Ramattra, and Mythic level Junker Queen. Apart from this, there are Legendary skins such as Botanist Ana, Bug Hero Soldier 76, and Street Urchin Tracer. Even Echoe’s Epic level Dance Machine skin stands out.

Rewards include Epic highlight intros such as Doomfist’s Knuckles and Hanzo’s Unleashed. The Epic souvenirs and weapon charms are also quite impressive.

Advantages of buying the Premium Pass

Since most players value in-game cosmetics and collectibles in Overwatch 2, the Battle Pass offers an excellent way for everyone to acquire top-notch skins, intros, and other decorative items. Premium has a massive catalog as opposed to the standard.

Players can get five Legendary skins and one Mythic skin by purchasing and completing the premium pass. This will cost over 10000 Overwatch Coins if you buy them separately from the store.

Passes are an excellent way to engage with the game. Completing the mission aids immersion and connects every player to the broader base. Those looking to buy the premium version of Overwatch 2's Season 2 Battle Pass now should note that five weeks are left until it expires.

Overwatch 2 is accessible on the Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, and the PC via Battle.net.

