Overwatch 2 Hermes Lucio Bundle: How to get, features, price, and more

The Hermes Lucio Bundle in Overwatch 2 is a Greek Mythology skin that will be available in Season 2 as part of the Battle for Olympus event.

Battle for Olympus is the first event of 2023 in Overwatch 2 and will start on January 5 before concluding on January 19. Under this event, skins will be released for seven Heroes in the game, whose designs will be based on Greek gods and monsters from Greek mythology.

It is to be noted that all skin bundles under the event will not be available for the entirety of its duration.

The Brazilian Support Hero in Overwatch 2 is getting a new skin inspired by the Greek God Hermes. This article tells you how to get the Hermes Lucio Bundle, what you get inside it, and how much it costs.

Getting the Hermes Lucio Bundle in Overwatch 2

The bundle will be available in-game for two weeks from January 3, 2023, as part of the current shop rotation.

How to get the Hermes Lucio Bundle?

The Skin Bundle can be found in the in-game Shop. Alternatively, you can buy it by signing into the Battle.Net website, which will make the skins available across all game platforms.

What will you get in the bundle?

The Hermes Lucio Bundle consists of two items: the Hermes Lucio Skin and the Winged Sandals weapon charm.

The skin, which is the main attraction point of the bundle, is a Legendary-level skin for the Hero. The Hero skin puts Lucio in a beige-colored Greek tunic with leather embellishments. It also gives him a mask, forearm armor, a shield he carries on his back, shoulder plates, a belt, shin guards, and armored sandals.

The mask is the skin's highlight, possibly inspired by the Greek theatrical tradition, and has Hermes’ iconic wings. The belt and the rest of the armor are also intricately designed. The wings are design elements that complement the entire armor set.

The shield on his back has a Caduceus engraved into it, which is the staff carried by Hermes in Greek mythology. It is a mark of his honor and signifies his speed and divinity.

All the metallic parts feature silver with bronze detailing that neither looks too shiny nor battle-worn. The silver is adorned with cyan crystal work on the arms, the belt, and the sandals.

The sandals' design also deserves special mention. They have bright cyan skates underneath, maintaining Lucio’s original concept and abilities in mind. The wings echo Hermes’ position as the messenger of the gods, which involves being mobile.

Sonic Amplifier, Lucio’s primary weapon, also gets a Greek revamp with this skin. It is made to look like a battle-worn artifact and is built in bronze. The weapon even has a wing motif alongside the mouth of a snake at its base, giving it an attractive appearance.

The Epic level weapon charm is a quintessential homage to the Greek god. It is a golden high-top sandal with white wings attached to both sides. Attach this to your weapon for better esthetics.

How much does the entire bundle cost?

Overwatch 2 coin shop (Image via Blizzard)

The entire bundle is available for a discounted price of 2000 Overwatch Coins until January 10. You can purchase Overwatch 2 in-game currency from the shop using real-world currency or complete weekly challenges to earn some of it.

Acquiring 2000 Overwatch Coins will cost you around $19.99 in real-world money. The Hermes Lucio Bundle is a special event skin, so it is uncertain when players will be able to purchase it again once it leaves the shop on January 10, 2023.

