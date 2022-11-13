How to counter Lucio in Overwatch 2

Lucio is primarily a healer in Overwatch 2 who belongs to the Support class in-game and aids his allies while taking fights of his own. Originally from Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, this Hero aims to bring about social change with the help of his influential music. He utilizes cutting-edge sound technology on the battlefield to fight against enemies as well as help the team in taking control of objectives.

Overwatch 2 has been out for over a month now, carrying forward the legacy that its predecessor had begun when it was released in 2016. The title quickly rose in popularity and became a dominant esports title in the hero-shooter and boasts a massive supportive community of fans and players alike.

The game features a total of three hero classes - Tank, Damage, and Support. Lucio is one of the most mobile and formidable Support class heroes in the entire game who can hold his own against a myriad of other Overwatch 2 heroes. His learning curve is steeper than most and requires hours of grinding to perfect ability usage and movement.

Lucio has five abilities excluding his primary fire that he uses to disorient enemies and strengthen his team's foothold.

Overwatch 2 Lucio counter picks

The developers introduced all the previous heroes and maps available in the prequel with some tweaks and balance changes to smoothly transition over to a standard 5v5 match format from Overwatch’s original 6v6 format.

Lucio can survive most battles despite being a fragile hero himself only due to his abilities that make him a difficult target for enemies, as he is almost impossible to corner. The character has a colorful persona and can quickly reposition himself to evade immediate dangers.

Experienced Lucio players tend to depend primarily on their movement mechanics to outsmart opponent heroes and contest map control while awaiting reinforcements in Overwatch 2.

Lucio’s abilities in Overwatch 2

Lucio uses a modified weapon that can send out sound waves and damage enemies that move faster and heal while they are near him. Here is a list of all the abilities that make him such a potent hero.

Sonic Amplifier (Primary Fire): Shoot out sonic blasts in bursts that deal damage to enemies.

Shoot out sonic blasts in bursts that deal damage to enemies. Crossfade (L-Shift): Enables players to switch between speed boost and healing that affects all teammates in the effective range.

Enables players to switch between speed boost and healing that affects all teammates in the effective range. Amp it up (E): Boosts the effect of the active effect - speed boost or healing.

Boosts the effect of the active effect - speed boost or healing. Sound Wave (Secondary Fire): Right-click to launch a concussive sonic blast that can knock back enemies.

Right-click to launch a concussive sonic blast that can knock back enemies. Sound Barrier (Ultimate): Temporary boost the health pool of all allies in the effective range.

Temporary boost the health pool of all allies in the effective range. Wall Ride (Passive): Jump on a nearby wall or other map structures to run along it and cover difficult terrain.

Lucio counters

Lucio has a lower health pool than most heroes but is hard to corner due to his agility. Not many players can counter Lucio effectively, but with the correct team composition, it is possible to shut him down.

Here is a list of the best counters for Lucio.

Pharah

Sombra

Moira

Bastion

Pharah is a Damage class hero who can remain airborne for most of the time she is alive. Her rockets are slow but can be utilized to predict Lucio’s movement while dealing massive amounts of damage that will either kill or force him to retreat. Pharah can remain out of Lucio’s range, helping her avoid much of the incoming damage.

Sombra is another Damage class hero who can turn invisible and breach the enemy’s line of defense while targeting Support heroes hiding behind the cover of their Tanks. By silencing Lucio, she can quickly burst him down with her SMG weapon before he has a chance to react and retaliate.

Moira is a lethal Support class hero who has a great evasion ability that increases her mobility. She can drain Lucio’s health pool quickly and eliminate him from the match repeatedly by actively healing herself during fights.

Bastion is an Overwatch 2 Tank killer damage class hero who can virtually melt most Tank heroes while in his Sentry mode. Tracking Lucio with a minigun enables players to shoot him down without much difficulty while leaving the opponents helpless. He also packs grenades in his kit that can stick to enemy heroes and chip off a huge chunk of their health pool.

These are the most effective counters for Lucio that will end his saga of absurd wall-running and continuous healing.

