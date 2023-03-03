5 Overwatch 2 tips for Support players

Blizzard entertainment’s enthralling first-person shooter (FPS) Overwatch 2 has an all-new ranked system. This means a revival of the competitive scene for all eager players, especially after the game’s switch to a free-to-play approach. Overwatch 2 has three playable classes - Tanks, Damages, and of course, the Supports.

While the other two classes are tremendously important to team composition, the Supports are arguably the team's backbone. With low HP bars and different abilities, a Support character may seem confusing to beginners or repetitive to veterans.

Playing Overwatch 2's Support class: 5 tips to help you improve exponentially

There are eight Support heroes in Overwatch 2, each with special abilities, skills, and debuffs. These characters strengthen the team by healing allies and providing vital utility to either slow the opposition down or supply teammates with an advantage.

Playing Support is not for the meek and is significantly harder to play than DPS, as it requires impeccable nous and the ability to keep your teammates alive while attacking.

As the lifeline of a team, Supports can make the difference between a loss and a victory. But fret not, with these five initial tips, you can grow as Support and boost your Overwatch 2 rank in no time.

For more in-depth proficiency, you can check out comprehensive guides, pro streamers, and content creators who main Support heroes, and check out professional Support players in the Overwatch League.

Here are five valuable tips for those who choose to play Support:

Finding the correct Support hero

While the umbrella term ‘Support’ includes all eight heroes, each comes with their distinct skills and abilities. This means finding the right Support hero for your playstyle is significant.

Heroes like Moira, Baptiste, and Brigitte utilize kits that dish out high damage and heal their teammates, while characters like Kiriko, Mercy, and Ana are more tailored to full healing capabilities.

Ultimately, the hero you choose is up to you, although knowing that going the Support route means playing with your teammates and aiding them. Nobody in the Overwatch 2 multiplayer queue wants to play with a healer that forgets to heal while raking up useless damage numbers.

Knowing when to martyr yourself

As a Support, you've probably followed a tank or a DPS into a sticky situation to save them - which inevitably kills both of you. Either that or you end up dying because you got squished, and your teammate managed to escape.

It's almost always better to let a teammate sacrifice themselves of their own volition. As a Support, keeping yourself alive is as important as keeping your team alive because if you are always feeding, your team is essentially competing without a healer.

Of course, there are always exceptions, such as throwing Ana’s Biotic Grenade on your Reinhardt if he’s finishing up a team kill, even if it means subjecting yourself to a dangerous situation. With time and experience, you’ll know when to martyr yourself for the team.

Being a Support, not a healer

As the name suggests, you’re playing a Support hero. This means you can’t have only heal numbers to show. In Overwatch 2, learning to utilize your other abilities, such as Zenyatta’s Orb of Discord or Brigitte’s Rocket Flail, will determine your versatility in playing the Support hero. Even with main healers like Mercy, don’t forget to assist your teammates by supplying them with a Damage Amp.

Keep a good balance between your damage, utility usage, and of course, your healing. Learning to play around your teammates and tailoring your tactics to your team’s pace is always a good idea. Try to prioritize your assistance on those who are securing objectives and kills.

Being afraid of fights

Overwatch 2 Support enthusiasts should play with their team or, better yet, behind their team. However, it’s not always a bad idea to join a fight and contribute.

Even as a Support, if you see an opportunity to deal damage, utilize its full potential and pump up those damage numbers. Don’t be afraid to take the fight along with your team, and it will often prove to be an advantage over your opponent.

If you find yourself being chased down, sometimes it’s better to turn around and take the fight instead of running. Summon your teammates and regain advantage by regrouping. This way, you can score a few kills yourself or at least keep your team alive while they do so.

Using your Ultimate wisely

Possibly one of the most important factors of being a Support player in Overwatch 2 is taking advantage of your ultimate. It is a game-changing ability and will turn the tides if used properly.

Defensive ultimates such as Zenyatta’s Transcendence or Lucio’s Sound Barrier are particularly impactful in heated team fights where your side might be on the losing side or when you need to counter a powerful offensive.

Ana’s Nanoboost or Baptiste’s Amplification Matrix are also strong offensive ults, despite being part of a Support hero’s kit. Being shrewd can prove to be the leverage your team needs while pushing. With proper teamwork, combining your ult with a tank’s or a DPS’s becomes dangerously potent.

With these five essential guidelines, you should have a solid pedestal to step upwards in your journey as a Support main. Do not be intimidated by the notion of playing this role, try to embrace it.

Keep practicing, observe veterans, and try replicating their style of play. In time, your Support nous will develop, and these tips will feel almost elementary.

