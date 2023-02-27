Overwatch 2 Season 3 Hero tier list

Overwatch 2 is an exciting team-based first-person shooter game that requires strategic thinking and skillful coordination. This article will provide a comprehensive overview of the best heroes in Overwatch 2, organized by tiers of S, A, B, and C, according to their effectiveness in different maps and situations.

Before we dive into the list, it's worth noting that the balance changes in Overwatch 2 make this season one of the most balanced yet, with a lot of diversity based on the map and ranked level. Moreover, we should remember that the player's skill and playstyle are often more critical than the hero choice. If you have an off-meta main that works for you, stick with it.

Overwatch 2 Season 3 tier list

The Best Damage (DPS) Heroes

In the S-tier, we have Cassidy, Sojourn, and Soldier: 76, with Sojourn still being the best all-around choice, despite receiving multiple nerfs. Despite trending downwards, she remains a meta-defining hero who offers a lot of skill expression and impact potential.

Meanwhile, Cassidy and Soldier: 76 have become incredible picks, with Cassidy being ideal for the mid-ranks and Soldier: 76 being a top choice for the lower ranks.

In A-tier, we have Ashe, Tracer, Widowmaker, Bastion, Junkrat, and Reaper, who are still great choices but tend to be present on fewer maps than S-tier characters in pro play.

In B-tier, we have Echo, Hanzo, Pharah, Symmetra, Mei, and Torbjorn, which consists of heroes that have a lower overall presence and are more specialized. Some heroes in this tier are worse versions or downgrades of heroes in a similar niche above them.

Lastly, we have Situational heroes in the C-tier section, consisting of Genji and Sombra, who are rarely seen compared to their peers.

The Best Tank Heroes

In S-tier, we have Wrecking Ball, Orisa, and Ramattra, with Ramattra being the newest addition to the game and a dominating force due to his recent buffs. Orisa remains incredibly strong in the lower and mid ranks despite being nerfed and reverted.

In A-tier, we have Sigma and Reinhardt, with Reinhardt finally finding a perfect spot in Overwatch 2 due to his recent changes.

In B-tier, we have Doomfist, Zarya, D.Va, Junker Queen, Roadhog, and Winston, which consists of heroes with a more specialized role than the ones in higher tiers.

Lastly, there is no hero in the C-tier section for tanks.

The Best Support Heroes

In S-tier, we have Kiriko, Lucio, and Mercy, with Kiriko being a new hero in Overwatch 2 and becoming an S-tier option due to her kit's versatility. Meanwhile, Lucio remains one of the most popular and effective supports, while Mercy is the go-to hero for a reliable and consistent healer.

In A-tier, we have Ana and Baptiste, who are still great choices but tend to be present on fewer maps than S-tier characters in pro play.

In B-tier, we have Zenyatta, Brigitte, and Moira, consisting of less common heroes and more specialized in their role.

Lastly, there is no hero in the C-tier section for support.

Overwatch 2 Season 3 Hero tier list guide will help you navigate the meta and make informed decisions when choosing heroes. Remember, these tier lists are subject to change as the game evolves and new strategies are developed, so be sure to keep an eye on the competitive scene and stay up-to-date with the latest developments.

Whether you're a seasoned veteran or a newcomer to the game, always remember to communicate with your team, play to your strengths, and have fun. Overwatch is a dynamic and exciting game, and with the right mindset and strategies, you can climb the ranks and achieve your goals. Thank you for reading, and good luck on the battlefield.

Poll : 0 votes