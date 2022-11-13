How to master Wrecking Ball in Overwatch 2

Wrecking Ball, also known as Hammond, is one of Overwatch 2's most popular heroes. Aside from prowess and abilities, many newcomers and even veterans of the series will choose a hamster inside of a giant circular robot with four feet. Wrecking Ball was an instant hit with fans when he was first introduced in the original Overwatch.

Blizzard decided to buff the hero in Overwatch 2 to make him slightly more defensive, which was an aspect of him that was lacking in the first game. Let's go over Wrecking Ball's abilities as well as the best way to play him in Overwatch 2.

A guide to mastering Wrecking Ball in Overwatch 2

In Overwatch 2, players are still trying to figure out how to play Wrecking Ball, due to Blizzard's slight changes to how the hero works. In this game, he is primarily considered a tank, and can thus absorb damage for his teammates while also dealing a lot of it in close quarters.

Wrecking Ball differs from other tanks in the way that he is extremely mobile for the class. Given Hammond's preferred mode of transportation, this should come as no surprise.

In Ball form, the movement speed increases, and ramming into enemies knocks them back. He can swing and pivot his direction with the Grappling Hook, increasing or decreasing his momentum and reaching new areas.

Players will need to protect their team by disrupting the enemy using these mechanics. There are several approaches, but the simplest is to simply ram into them. By diving into the opposing team, he will draw attention to himself, forcing them to focus their attacks on him rather than the team.

This is especially applicable when the enemy begins to retreat or single out and pursue a prime target, such as a support hero. This can also be done outside of team fights and is one of the most effective ways to help the team. By disrupting and eliminating key targets, he will create chaos for the enemy, making it easier for his teammates to push back.

He can launch enemies into the air with Piledriver, making them easier targets for his teammates to hit. This move allows him to launch opponents hiding behind walls or shields into the air for his team to pick off.

Piledriver is one of Wrecking Ball's most effective offensive tools, as it can deal significant damage when used from a high altitude. Use the Grappling Hook to gain height before slamming down on the enemy for massive damage.

His Minefield is a powerful weapon that can turn the tide of battle. When used alone, he can make an entire area dangerous by blanketing it with mines that deal more than half of most heroes' health in a single explosion and kill them instantly if they are hit by two mines.

When used in the air, the mines spread further, covering more ground and giving the team more space. Most capture objectives will be covered by Minefield from the air, allowing the team to either defend the point more easily or secure eliminations and capture it.

