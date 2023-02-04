Overwatch 2 Season 3: Release date, new map, skins, and more

Blizzard is all set to introduce a new Season of Overwatch 2 with a huge list of promising content. From competitive changes to new skins, players are in for a treat with Season 3. Aside from cosmetics and major game mode tweaks, a brand new map is also coming.

Overwatch 2 has been a breath of fresh air for most Overwatch players as the comeback of the title encompassed major changes that not only attracted newcomers, but also made the veterans return. With an updated meta and new Heroes, Blizzard's Hero-shooter is constantly trying to make everything more balanced.

Overwatch 2 Season 3 update set to come out next week

The upcoming update for Season 3 is scheduled to come out on February 7, 2023. Although the timing of the update is still unknown, one can expect it to take place at 11 AM PST as evident in case of the last two seasons.

That being said, the update is scheduled to bring a ton of exciting content for the players. With the Overwatch World Cup returning, fans will get a chance to obtain a variety of cosmetics in Season 3. One of the most iconic rewards will be the World Cup Weapon Charm, which can be obtained by logging into Overwatch 2 on the opening day of World Cup 2023.

Along with that, Blizard is also giving players a chance to represent their team on the World Cup leaderboards and win a customized cosmetic item.

New map and its features

Overwatch 2 Season 3 will also introduce a brand new map to the title called the Antarctic Peninsula.

Overwatch 2 Season 3 will also introduce a brand new map to the title called the Antarctic Peninsula. Blizzard is no stranger when it comes to taking their playerbase on a tour with their unique maps. From Hollywood to Lijang Tower, each and every destination featured has been breathtaking and sets up a rich environment during the PvP matches.

With the upcoming cold map, Blizzard will take fans to the cold depths of the Antarctic. It also includes a special mini-feature of fishing as Blizzard has already showcased this on their official Twitter handle. These little features make the title more immersive and enjoyable despite the tense situations of a competitive match.

The map will also feature showcases of adorable penguins. Not only do these little decisions taken by the developers make the environment in the game more wholesome, but it also brings more immersion to the experience.

New Mythic skin for Kiriko

As many fans will know by now, Season 3 will introduce a brand new Mythic skin for Kiriko. It is referred to as Amaterasu, meaning the Goddess of the sun and the universe, as the skin displays the character showcasing similar features.

Kiriko will be receiving her first Mythic skin in the upcoming season, while Heroes like Genji and Junker Queen already have one in their arsenal from previous seasons. The Kiriko Ameterasu Skin looks gorgeous as it features details of her culture molded with god's robes.

As Overwatch 2 Season 2 nears its end, fans are extremely hyped to set foot towards the next season. Developers have already promised tons of changes coming with Seasons 3 and 4 and are looking forward to overhaul many competitive aspects of the title.

