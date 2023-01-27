Overwatch 2 leaks reveal new Kiriko skin for Season 3 Battle Pass

According to sources online, Overwatch 2 will be introducing a brand new Kiriko skin for the Season 3 Battle Pass. Since the leak is not yet official, fans will have to wait until Blizzard puts the word out regarding the cosmetics arriving with in the upcoming Season.

The Season 2 Battle Pass encompasses a variety of cosmetics and rewards that fans absolutely love. Players were happy to see some refreshing content and frequent free rewards from the developers. Season 3 has the entire community hyped as the update will likely bring many more cosmetics along with the new Kiriko skin.

New Kiriko skin to come to Overwatch 2 Season 3 Battle Pass, according to leaker

A Twitter user who goes by the tag of @_FireMonkey has leaked an image of a new Kiriko skin that displays a rather spectacular design for the character. According to the user, this skin will be an exclusive Kiriko cosmetic that will be included with the Season 3 Battle Pass.

While the internet has been curious regarding the cosmetic list for Season 3, it is not yet clear if this skin will officially make it to the game. However, the user claims that the image is official as it is a Battle.net product image. The post also provides the URL for the image.

In later comments, they also mentioned that they could not get any other assets but stated that there would be more leaks in the coming days. This could be huge for Overwatch 2 fans as they will get to know more about the cosmetics and rewards coming to Overwatch 2 Season 3.

Is a possible Kiriko skin a big deal in Overwatch 2 Season 3?

Kiriko is a Support character who was introduced to the Overwatch Hero roster with the sequel in 2022. She is one of the new Heroes and an excellent Healer and Support character to learn and master. Blizzard has released a variety of skins for her so far, and fans are looking forward to trying out another new skin.

If the leaks are to be believed, fans are looking at a brand new exclusive skin with a gorgeous design. The skin's visuals reference Japanese culture, and this also ties in with Kiriko's origin story. This will likely be a premium tier reward that fans can only get by purchasing the Battle Pass. However, it is yet to be seen how Blizzard will offer this cosmetic as the news of its arrival is yet to be officially confirmed.

With Season 2 reaching its conclusion, fans are excited to see what Blizzard has in store for the upcoming updates. The developers have already promised new content, including new cosmetics, that are set to be released in the near future.

Season 2 introduced a new Tank Hero and map, as well as a huge list of cosmetics. Readers can expect a similar amount of content for the upcoming Season as the speculated skin for Kiriko will likely be a part of Overwatch 2 Season 3.

