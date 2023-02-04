When does the Overwatch 2 Season 3 Battle Pass go live?

With Overwatch 2 Season 3 just around the corner, the upcoming season is set to bring in plenty of changes and additions to the game. Besides a new map that's set in the Antarctic region, fans will also be able to get their hands on a brand new Battle Pass with several rewards to unlock and claim.

Based on the general community response, the hero shooter title's second season was exceptional. Players were able to participate in tons of limited-time events such as the Lunar New Year event, Winter Wonderland event, and Battle for Olympus. The theme of Season 2's Battle Pass was Greek mythology, introducing the popular Zeus Junker Queen Mythic Skin.

Considering that Season 2 is now concluding, all of its events have come to an end, with most players already reaping the rewards from the Battle Pass. As players look forward to the upcoming season, this article delves deeper into the launch date for Overwatch 2 Season 3's Battle Pass.

Everything that fans need to know about Overwatch 2's Season 3 Battle Pass

Overwatch 2 Season 3 will go live on February 7, 2023, along with a brand new Battle Pass. Although the items locked within this Battle Pass haven't been revealed yet, Blizzard has officially revealed the Mythic Skin that's arriving soon. This season, the hero that's being honored with a Mythic Skin is none other than Kiriko.

Mythic Skins are a new addition to the Overwatch series starting with the current iteration's first season. The first Hero to get a Mythic Skin in the game was Genji with the unique Cyber Demon Genji skin. The second Hero to get the Mythical honor was Junker Queen with the intidimdating Zeus Junker Queen skin. In Season 3, the new Overwatch 2 Hero Kiriko will be getting the Mythic Amaterasu Kiriko Skin.

Although it hasn't been revealed at which tier of the Battle Pass the Amaterasu Kiriko Skin can be unlocked, based on previous trends, it'll most likely be Tier 80. Both the Cyber Demon Genji and Zeus Junker Queen skins were unlocked at tier 80 of their respective season's Battle Pass.

It should be noted that every season's Battle Pass is based on a particular theme. The first season was based on a cyberpunk theme, while the second season focused on Greek mythology. Although the upcoming season's theme hasn't officially been revealed yet, fans are speculating that it'll be Japanese-themed, as the Mythic Skin generally gives players a solid idea of the theme for that Battle Pass.

Considering that Amaterasu is the Japanese Sun Goddess and one of the most important Shintō deities, Kiriko receiving the Amaterasu Mythic skin is a major hint, which suggests that the upcoming Season 3 Battle Pass involves Japanese culture.

Although very little is known about the Battle Pass, the upcoming third season will introduce major changes to the hero shooter game, with Overwatch Credits returning, the Competitive (Ranked) mode receiving an overhaul, and much more. Interested fans can catch the Overwatch 2 Season 3 reveal trailer on the official Overwatch YouTube channel on February 6.

Overwatch 2 Season 2 is live and available for download on PC (via Battle.net), PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and Nintendo Switch.

