Which Overwatch 2 Hero will receive a statue on Illios Ruins map?

The Battle for Olympus event in Overwatch 2 introduced a special, limited-time game mode that allowed players to take on the abilities of Greek gods. In this free-for-all deathmatch, seven Heroes fought to be the top player with the most kills. The event's winner would have their statue erected on the Illios Ruins map.

The Battle for Olympus event, which ran from January 5th to January 19th, 2023, was met with great enthusiasm from players. The limited-time event featured special challenges that rewarded players with in-game items and the Legendary Winged Victory Mercy skin upon completion.

This article discusses the Hero who won the Battle for Olympus event and will now have their statue established on the Illios Ruins map.

Everything that fans need to know about the Overwatch 2 Hero who is getting their statue on Illios Ruins

ZEUS JUNKER QUEEN



Shout out to everyone who participated in the event! We hope everyone had a blast The winner of the first annual Battle for Olympus and recipient of their very own statue on Ilios is… 🥁ZEUS JUNKER QUEEN

Overwatch 2 announced Junker Queen as the winner of the Battle for Olympus event through their official Twitter account. She was leading throughout the event and secured her win with 43 million kills. Pharah finished second with 40 million kills.

In Overwatch 2's Battle for Olympus event, Lucio came in third place with 32 million kills, Roadhog in fourth with 31 million kills, Widowmaker in fifth with 30 million kills, Reinhardt in sixth with 29 million kills, and the new Tank Hero Ramattra in seventh with 25 million kills.

Overwatch @PlayOverwatch



Will Zeus Junker Queen stay in the top spot? 🤔



Is Minotaur Reinhardt poised for an epic comeback? 🫣



Only time will tell 🤫 Battle for Olympus day one is in the books! Here's what the leaderboard looks like so far

As mentioned earlier, Junker Queen had been in the top position since the start of the event; however, the popularity of other heroes on the leaderboard has shifted.

Reinhardt, Lucio, and Widowmaker have seen an increase in popularity, while Ramattra and Roadhog have become less favored among players as their positions have dropped in the latest updates.

As the winner of the Battle for Olympus event, Zeus Junker Queen will be honored with a statue of her character placed on the Illios Ruins map.

More about Battle for Olympus in Overwatch 2

As mentioned earlier, seven Heroes got the chance to wield the power of the Greek Gods in this limited-time mode. Here is a list of their powers:

Poseidon Ramattra - Divine Annihilation.

Zeus Junker Queen - Divine Rampage.

Minotaur Reinhardt - Divine Earthshatter.

Cyclops Roadhog - Divine Whole Hog.

Hades Pharah - Divine Rocket Barrage.

Medusa Widowmaker - Divine Infra-Sight.

Hermes Lúcio - Divine Sound Barrier.

Apart from the game mode, it also gave players 18 challenges to complete, with rewards guaranteed for each. These ranged from Battle Pass XP to Legendary Hero skins.

This is all there is to know about the winner of the Battle for Olympus event, where Junker Queen emerged victorious. Junker Queen is a new Tank Hero introduced to the series with Overwatch 2. With her powerful abilities and victory in the event, Junker Queen has solidified her place as a fan favorite among the Overwatch community.

Overwatch 2 Season 2 is live and available for download on PC (via Battle.net), PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and Nintendo Switch.

