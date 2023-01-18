How to get the Legendary Kkachi Echo skin in Overwatch 2 for free

Currently available in the game for players to obtain for free, the Legendary Kkachi Echo skin in Overwatch 2 certainly adds a unique flair to the Damage Hero. Unfortunately, the process of unlocking this particular skin is not easy. Being a Legendary skin, fans will have to grind through a few in-game challenges to receive this limited-time Echo skin as a reward.

Having kicked off on January 17, 2023, Overwatch 2's Lunar New Year event is currently live and has introduced plenty of new content for fans to enjoy. Along with exclusive skins and cosmetic items, the event also comes with a limited-time game mode that has some interesting challenges.

A guide to getting the Legendary Kkachi Echo skin in Overwatch 2 for free

As mentioned earlier, the Lunar New Year event introduced a limited-time game mode called Lunar Brawls. Essentially, it's a modified version of the traditional Capture the Flag mode. Being a limited-time mode, Lunar Brawls is currently a part of the shooter game's 'Arcade' playlist.

To unlock the Legendary Kkachi Echo skin, players will have to play this mode and complete the challenges pertaining to it. The Lunar New Year event features a total of seven challenges, which are:

Lucky Pouch – Complete two challenges in Lunar New Year (Lucky Pouch weapon charm)

– Complete two challenges in Lunar New Year (Lucky Pouch weapon charm) Good Fortune Kkachi – Complete four challenges in Lunar New Year (Kkachi Legendary Echo skin)

– Complete four challenges in Lunar New Year (Kkachi Legendary Echo skin) Mark of the Rabbit – Win ten games in Bounty Hunter (Year of the Rabbit spray and 1,000 battle pass XP)

– Win ten games in Bounty Hunter (Year of the Rabbit spray and 1,000 battle pass XP) Sixth Time’s the Charm – Eliminate the bounty target six times in Bounty Hunter (1,000 battle pass XP)

– Eliminate the bounty target six times in Bounty Hunter (1,000 battle pass XP) Lucky Rabbit – Win six games in Capture the Flag or Competitive Capture the Flag (Year of the Rabbit Name Card and 1,000 battle pass XP)

– Win six games in Capture the Flag or Competitive Capture the Flag (Year of the Rabbit Name Card and 1,000 battle pass XP) Auspicious Victories – Win eight games in CTF Blitz (Hongbao souvenir and 1,000 battle pass XP)

– Win eight games in CTF Blitz (Hongbao souvenir and 1,000 battle pass XP) Catch the Rabbit – Capture the flag in Capture the Flag or CTF Blitz (1,000 battle pass XP)

The Legendary Kkachi Echo skin can be unlocked by completing the 'Good Fortune Kkachi' challenge, which requires players to complete a total of four out of the six remaining challenges.

How to complete the Good Fortune Kkachi challenge quickly

All Lunar New Year 2023 event challenges in Overwatch 2 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Since only four challenges require completion, you can start off with the Catch the Rabbit challenge, which involves simply capturing the flag. You can then proceed to the Sixth Time’s the Charm challenge.

Once these two challenges have been completed, the Lucky Pouch challenge will automatically be completed, rewarding you with the Lucky Pouch weapon charm.

With three challenges done, you only have to complete one more challenge. The Lucky Rabbit challenge seems to be the easiest among the remaining challenges as it involves winning six matches in the Capture the Flag or Competitive Capture the Flag.

This is all there's to know about unlocking the Legendary Kkachi Echo skin in Overwatch 2 for free. While the skin is quite interesting, it was available for fans to obtain in the previous Lunar New Year event as well, with fans catching a glimpse of the skin in the Season 2 trailer.

Season 2 of Overwatch 2 is currently live and available for download on PC (via Battle.net), PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and Nintendo Switch.

