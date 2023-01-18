Overwatch 2 Biohazard Ramattra Bundle: How to get, features, price, and more

Overwatch 2's Biohazard Ramattra bundle is now available. Ramattra is the latest Hero to be added to the game, which means the skins available for him are limited. However, Blizzard Entertainment is now introducing new skin lines for the leader of the Omnics, one of which is the Biohazard Ramattra.

Overwatch 2 Season 2 introduced a plethora of new content to the shooter title. Apart from the new Battle Pass and Hero, it also brought many limited-time events, such as the Battle for Olympus, Winter Wonderland, and more.

Ramattra had the privilege of getting the Poseidon makeover during the Battle for Olympus event, and the Tank Hero is now getting one more skin to his name.

Everything that fans need to know about Overwatch 2 Biohazard Ramattra Bundle

Overwatch Cavalry 🇬🇧 @OverwatchCaval Overwatch 2 New Featured Item: Biohazard Ramattra Bundle 🧪



🛒 Available in-game and online for 🪙 2000 Overwatch Coins. Overwatch 2 New Featured Item: Biohazard Ramattra Bundle 🧪🛒 Available in-game and online for 🪙 2000 Overwatch Coins. https://t.co/jCi6lWhP06

The Biohazard Ramattra Bundle is currently available in the Overwatch 2 shop's Featured section. Players can also buy the bundle directly from Battle.net.

The collection is being sold at a 23% discount right now. The bundle usually goes for 2600 Overwatch coins. However, with this limited-time offer, it will fetch a price of 2000 Overwatch coins.

Being a featured item, the Biohazard Ramattra Bundle will remain in the store for a few days. Right now, players will be able to obtain the collection within the next six days. After that, the Featured section of the store will refresh and bring new bundles and skin collections.

Overwatch 2 in-game shop (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Overwatch 2 comes with an in-game store that allows players to acquire numerous cosmetic items in exchange for Overwatch coins. These items include Hero skins, weapon charms, voice lines, emotes, and more.

100 Overwatch coins cost $1 in real currency. Players can either spend real money to buy these items or complete in-game challenges to earn them for free.

All items included in the bundle and its features

Since Ramattra is a dual-form Hero, fans also get different skins for each of his forms. The Biohazard Ramattra bundle comes with the following items:

1x Epic Syringe Weapon Charm

1x Legendary Weapon skin

1x Legendary Biohazard Omnic Ramattra skin

1x Legendary Biohazard Nemesis Ramattra skin

The Omnic Ramattra skin variant is quite simple. To add to the character's monk-like nature, the Hero is covered in white overalls.

However, as the name Biohazard suggests, it appears that the Hero was created in a lab, with toxic green fluid flowing through his veins. In this skin, the character carries tanks of this fluid with him, which is a major change over the default skin.

The Nemesis form Ramattra is more deadly, and the Biohazard bundle reflects it. In this variant, Ramattra gets a size boost. His hair, which remains brushed back and tied in the Omnic form, is now unleashed. It looks like pipes that carry the toxic material.

As Ramattra gets bigger, his clothes shred, and his purple skin becomes visible. Moreover, he gets huge syringes with green fluid connected to his back with mechanical arms and a huge tank of the toxic chemical.

In both forms, Ramattra has a gas mask on his face, with eyes glowing green. Moreover, his staff also receives similar changes. It now consists of canisters of the biohazard material that the Hero carries with him in this skin line. The staff and the Biohazard Ramattra seem to be powered by this toxic liquid.

This is all there is to know about the Biohazard Ramattra Bundle at the moment. In terms of real currency, this entire bundle will cost players $20 with the discount.

Overwatch 2 Season 2 is live and available for download on PC (via Battle.net), PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and Nintendo Switch.

Poll : 0 votes