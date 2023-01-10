Overwatch 2 Lunar New Year 2023: Event start date, rewards, and more

Overwatch 2 brings its fans numerous limited-time events throughout the year. With the Winter Wonderland Christmas event now over, players can look forward to the upcoming Lunar New Year 2023 event. This recurring theme began with the first iteration of the Hero shooter title. The entire game receives a Lunar New Year makeover and several event-themed cosmetics.

This is the Year of the Rabbit, and fans are keen to get hold of everything the upcoming event offers. Although this isn't a first for the series, Overwatch 2 will see its first Lunar New Year event in the coming days. However, Blizzard Entertainment has been quiet about all that's expected in the upcoming event.

This article covers everything currently known about Overwatch 2's Lunar New Year 2023 event.

Everything fans need to know about Overwatch 2's Lunar New Year 2023 event

As mentioned earlier, details about the Lunar New Year 2023 event are currently limited. Blizzard has kept its fans in the dark, not revealing any major insight yet. However, thanks to various sources online and the official trailer for Season 2 itself, some details provide hints about the upcoming event:

Lunar New Year 2023 event start and end date

Overwatch @PlayOverwatch New Season = New Hero, new map, new Battle Pass, and more!



According to the official Blizzard news blog, the event kicks off on January 17, 2023, and will run through until February 1, 2023. While the official blog suggests that it will end on February 1, the previous roadmap poster suggests otherwise. It states that the event will end on February 6, 2023.

All Lunar New Year 2023 event rewards known so far

Details regarding the rewards are also limited. However, here are all the items that players can collect in the upcoming event:

1) Moira Lion Roars Pose and the Legendary Moira Mask Dancer

Naeri X 나에리 @OverwatchNaeri



Moira Lion Roars Pose

🦁Moira Mask Dancer Skin



Fans can collect the Moira Lion Roars Pose and the Legendary Moira Mask Dancer skin through Twitch drops. They will be available between January 12, 2023 (4 am GMT+9) and January 26, 2023 (4 am GMT+9).

Fans can collect the Moira Lion Roars Pose and the Legendary Moira Mask Dancer skin through Twitch drops. They will be available between January 12, 2023 (4 am GMT+9) and January 26, 2023 (4 am GMT+9).

To acquire the Legendary Moira Mask Dancer skin, players will have to watch a total of six hours of Twitch streaming in the Overwatch 2 category, while for the Moira Lion Roars Pose, they are required to view the stream for a total of two hours. Users must have their Twitch account enabled for drops and the Battle.net account linked to it.

2) Rabbit Spray, Lucky bag Weapon Charm, and Red Envelope Souvenir

Naeri X 나에리 @OverwatchNaeri



and 2 New Korea skins will be released at the Year of the Rabbit event!



Rabbit Rpray

Lucky bag Weapon Charm

Apart from the two Twitch drop exclusive items, users can also earn a Rabbit Spray, a Lucky bag Weapon Charm, and a Red Envelope Souvenir.

Apart from the two Twitch drop exclusive items, users can also earn a Rabbit Spray, a Lucky bag Weapon Charm, and a Red Envelope Souvenir. Currently, there is no information on how to obtain them. These items will likely be available to complete event-specific challenges once the event goes live.

3) Epic Hu Tou Mao Mei and Legendary Kkachi Echo

Epic Hu Tou Mao Mei and Legendary Kkachi Echo (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

The Season 2 trailer for Overwatch 2 gave hints about what fans can expect from the upcoming event. It showcased two Lunar New Year 2023 event skins - an Epic Hu Tou Mao Mei and a Legendary Kkachi Echo.

Again, no details have been revealed on how to unlock them. However, it is expected that the skin, Legendary Kkachi Echo, will be accessible once players complete certain challenges pertaining to the event.

Meanwhile, the Epic Hu Tou Mao Mei skin will be available as a featured shop item.

Limited-time game modes

There is no official confirmation regarding any event-specific game modes. But based on how the previous year's Lunar New Year event was executed, users can expect the following limited-time modes to return:

Bounty Hunter

Capture the Flag

Capture the Flag Blitz

As of now, not much is known about Overwatch 2's Lunar New Year 2023 event. But it is speculated that apart from these items, more unique cosmetics will be available for fans in the Year of the Rabbit.

Overwatch @PlayOverwatch



Introducing Battle for Olympus, an all new FFA Deathmatch LTM featuring 7 of your favorite Heroes with reimagined abilities!



The battle runs from Jan 5 thru Jan 19. Are you prepared? CHANNEL THE POWER OF THE GODSIntroducing Battle for Olympus, an all new FFA Deathmatch LTM featuring 7 of your favorite Heroes with reimagined abilities!The battle runs from Jan 5 thru Jan 19. Are you prepared?

Overwatch 2 is a free-to-play FPS title and is currently available for download on PC (via Battle.net), PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and Nintendo Switch.

