Best crosshair and DPI settings for Echo in Overwatch 2

Echo falls into the Damage Class Hero in Overwatch 2. Her design is unique, giving away a futuristic cyborg vibe that wreaks maximum fatalities on the battlefield. She is a versatile hero who is underrated in the game.

Her personality is heavily influenced by her creator, Dr. Mina Liao. Those around Echo will determine whether she will stay an echo of her creator or become her own person, as she continues to adapt outside of the limitations of the lab.

Echo differs from most other heroes as she can travel in several directions. She can move freely all over the map. This makes her very mobile and a devastating menace to adversaries since she can deliver huge damage if players use her correctly.

Her Tri-Shot Ability fires three pellets in a triangle, dealing good damage. She also possesses sticky explosives and a short-range laser capable of melting anyone with less than 50% health. While her suit isn't particularly awful, she doesn't exactly match many team compositions.

She possesses Flight ability which allows her to move in any direction but for a short period of time and she must be near her opponents to utilize her abilities to the fullest.

However, mastering this Hero comes with challenges and users must make certain that their Crosshair and mouse settings are proper. The section that follows discusses the finest Echo settings.

Best Crosshair setting for Echo in Overwatch 2

Echo is somewhat difficult to master in Overwatch 2 as her movements are intricate. Her Tri-shot and Sticky Bomb need a lot of practice to utilize efficiently on the battlefield. The Hero's Focusing Beam provides massive damage when adversaries are below 50% health, but it has a restricted range of 16 meters, thus players must use it with caution in combat.

It will be tough for one to connect all shots, but good tracking and precise aim will undoubtedly aid in the elimination of opponents. One must have a decent crosshair and suitable mouse settings in order to have an enjoyable experience while taking down their opponents.

The following are the best crosshair settings for Echo in the latest Overwatch game:

Type: Circle

Show Accuracy: On

Color: Green

Thickness: 1

Crosshair Length: 25

Center Gap: 45

Opacity: 75%

Outline Opacity: 25%

Dot Size: 3

Dot Opacity: 100%

Scale With Resolution: On

Recommended Crosshair for Echo in Overwatch 2 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

The crosshair generated with the above settings will be a green circle with a tiny dot in the middle. It will be perfectly visible all the time even when she is in flight mode without disrupting the user's vision.

Best DPI Setting for Echo

When it comes to Echo's DPI settings, one should utilize an eDPI of 800 and an in-game sensitivity of eight. Players are recommended to have a slightly lower sensitivity as they will be engaging in combat while in the air and low sensitivity will help them focus on one enemy at a time. In the case of Focusing Beam, the recommended settings will help the user track enemies at close quarters.

This concludes the Echo's optimal Overwatch 2 crosshair and DPI settings. It's important to note that there are no perfect settings for everything and that players must adjust them to their own comfort and preferences.

Overwatch 2 is a free-to-play online First Person Shooting game developed by Blizzard Entertainment and is available on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and Nintendo Switch.

