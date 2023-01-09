How to get Moira Mask Dancer skin in Overwatch 2

Overwatch 2 offers several opportunities for its fans to earn and collect several Hero skins, poses, voice lines, and more cosmetic items.
As part of the 2023 Lunar New Year celebrations, the title is gifting all its players the Moira Lion Roars Victory Pose and the Moira Mask Dancer skin at absolutely no extra cost. While free, one has to do a bit of extra work to acquire these exciting items.
Overwatch 2 Season 2 launched with a plethora of new content. It brought in several events, including the Winter Wonderland, the Battle of Olympus, and more. All these limited-time promos have brought in a ton of goodies for fans to obtain for free.
While the process involves completing challenges, the process of getting the 2023 Lunar New Year rewards is slightly different. This guide takes a closer look at the steps involved in collecting the Moira Mask Dancer skin in Overwatch 2.
Guide to obtain the Legendary Moira Mask Dancer skin and Moira Lion Roars Victory Pose in Overwatch 2 for free
The Legendary Moira Mask Dancer skin is a complete visual overhaul for the Hero. The dark witch-like character has received a makeover in yellow, blue, green, and red. The skin adds a red mask to her face, along with a belt with a face on it.
Moira's mask is the most interesting addition to this skin as her eyes now glow and give out a smoke-like texture. Moreover, depending on her ability, the tank behind her back and the pipes glow either purple or yellow.
Overall, it perfectly fits the Legendary tier, and giving it out for free is appreciated by the fans. To earn this, they will have to do the following:
- First, make sure that your Battle.net and Twitch accounts are linked. Once done, ensure that your Twitch account is enabled to receive drops.
- You will now have to watch any stream in the Overwatch 2 category on Twitch for a total of six hours between January 12, 2023 (4:00 AM GMT+9), and January 26, 2023 (4:00 AM GMT+9).
After successfully completing the above conditions, players will receive the Legendary Moira Mask Dancer skin for free - but that's not all. As mentioned earlier, they can also obtain the Moira Lion Roars Victory Pose for free. To earn it, they will have to watch the stream in the game's category for a total of two hours.
It doesn't matter whose stream they pick as long as it is in the Overwatch 2 category. Moreover, they won't have to watch it continuously as the condition counts the total time watched.
This is all there is to know about grabbing the Moira Mask Dancer Legendary skin in Overwatch 2. Earning the skin is easy and it doesn't involve much work. The recent mid-season patch has buffed the Hero, making her more popular than ever. Hence, the skin is now on everyone's list to obtain.
Overwatch 2 is a free-to-play FPS title. It is currently available for download on PC (via Battle.net), PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and Nintendo Switch.