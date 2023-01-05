Overwatch 2 Lunar New Year Twitch drops: Moira Legendary skin, victory pose, and more

Twitch happens to be a rather convenient platform for players to get their hands on a few Overwatch 2 drops. While most cosmetics in the game can be purchased or unlocked after completing challenges, the drops associated with this streaming site can be earned with barely any effort.

Overwatch 2 is a typical hero shooter in which a variety of heroes assume the offensive, defensive, or support roles in the game and work together to achieve the core objective of winning the match. Each character has quite a distinct look has a broad selection of skins that can be acquired through the ways mentioned above.

How to get the Overwatch 2 Lunar New Year Twitch drops?

Since the drops mentioned below are acquired through Twitch, it's evident that players will have to watch Overwatch 2 streams on the platform to get them. Two cosmetic rewards are available to players in the game, and they are

Lion Roars Victory Pose

Masked Dancer Legendary Skin

These cosmetics are only for one hero—Moira—and getting them requires players to watch a partnered stream. Completing the first two hours will reward players with the Lion Roars Victory Pose. After claiming this cosmetic, one can get the Masked Dancer Legendary skin if they watch a stream for another four hours.

So, watching a partnered Overwatch 2 stream for six hours is needed to get both of these cosmetics. These rewards will be up for grabs from January 11, and players will have until January 25 to finish watching the stream so they can claim the cosmetics.

There are a few factors that players will have to keep in mind while making the effort to get these rewards. The first aspect is that players don't have to watch the stream for six hours at a stretch to claim both these rewards. But the silver lining is that they can do so over multiple days.

Second, players can only claim the Masked Dancer Legendary skin after the Lion Roars Victory Pose. If they don't claim the emote first and continue to watch streams for six hours, they won't be able to get the skin.

Another thing to remember is that players will first have to link their Twitch and Blizzard accounts to claim these cosmetics. Players cannot use these rewards in-game if they don't link through these two providers.

While players wait for the upcoming Lunar New Year event to kick off, there's yet another event in which they can participate. The Battle for Olympus limited-time event is scheduled to kick off on January 5 and will continue until January 19 in Overwatch 2. This event will include a free-for-all mode where players fend for themselves.

The overall theme for Overwatch 2 Season 2 revolves around Greek Mythology. While some themed skins are already included in the Battlepass for the current season, players can get their hands on more Greek Mythology-themed skins from the in-game store. The limited-time mode will be available from January 5 until January 19.

