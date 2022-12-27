Are golden weapon skins in Overwatch 2 worth the effort?

Overwatch 2 is one of the most popular tactical hero shooters on the market today. Despite its bugs and problems, players have flocked to this title in drones, further fueling its popularity.

That said, Overwatch 2 offers a lot of skins, both for characters and their weapons. While there are some interesting skins available in the game, the golden gun skins are the most difficult ones to obtain. So how does one acquire these in the game, and are they worth the grind?

How to unlock the golden weapon skins in Overwatch 2?

To unlock the golden weapon skins in Overwatch 2, one must unlock its competitive mode. Once unlocked, they will have to continuously participate in competitive matches. Throughout these matches, players must either win or secure a draw.

For each win, players will receive around 15 Competitive Points (CP). Meanwhile, a draw will net them five CP, with losses providing no rewards.

However, that isn't the only way players can earn CP in Overwatch 2. A decent chunk of these points come from their ranks at the end of the season.

The rank distribution is as follows:

Bronze: 65 CP

65 CP Silver: 125 CP

125 CP Gold: 250 CP

250 CP Platinum: 500 CP

500 CP Diamond: 750 CP

750 CP Master: 1,200 CP

1,200 CP Grandmaster: 1,750 CP

To unlock a golden weapon skin in the game, players must accumulate a whopping 3000 CP. Given the amount of CP rewarded throughout the game, that is a huge amount.

Are these golden weapon skins worth the effort?

This is more of a personal choice in the game. For example, if one is placed in the Platinum tier, they receive 500 CP. Now, assuming they've won every competitive match, players will have to accrue 167 victories to make up for the remaining 2500 CP.

That said, these golden weapon skins don't offer any specific competitive advantage. Golden weapons don't deal any additional damage, nor do they fire faster. They merely serve as bragging rights. Anyone who wields a specific golden weapon skin could potentially be good at the game.

Given that each golden weapon skin costs 3000 CP, it's difficult to unlock more than one during each and every season. To enhance the challenge, players cannot purchase these skins with real money either.

In conclusion, they are purely cosmetic in nature. While their price does remain static, their value differs on an individual basis in Overwatch 2.

