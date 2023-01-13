How to check the Battle for Olympus leaderboard in Overwatch 2?

Overwatch 2's The Battle for Olympus event is a unique limited-time game mode that was added to the game as part of Season 2 content. In this mode, seven Heroes get special god-like powers.

These can be activated using their ultimate divine abilities. Out of these seven Heroes, the one with the highest kill count by the end of the event will have their statues established on the Illios Ruins arena map.

While the limited-time mode is fairly simple to understand and play, it can be quite complicated to check which Hero is currently leading in terms of overall kills. Hence, this article aims to assist players in checking the leaderboard and keeping track of the Hero who might get their statue established.

Everything fans need to know about the Battle for Olympus leaderboard in Overwatch 2

Overwatch @PlayOverwatch



The data shown in our previous updates tallied ELIMINATIONS when it should have been FINAL BLOWS, as that’s what Deathmatch scoring is based on 🤕Sorry about that everyone! BATTLE FOR OLYMPUS LEADERBOARD UPDATEThe data shown in our previous updates tallied ELIMINATIONS when it should have been FINAL BLOWS, as that’s what Deathmatch scoring is based on 🤕Sorry about that everyone! BATTLE FOR OLYMPUS LEADERBOARD UPDATE 🏆The data shown in our previous updates tallied ELIMINATIONS when it should have been FINAL BLOWS, as that’s what Deathmatch scoring is based on 🤕Sorry about that everyone! https://t.co/jsEWGfIs3m

Right now, the only way to check the leaderboard is by following Overwatch's official Twitter account. They have been regularly posting the leaderboard infographics on their profile. Based on the most recent update (as of January 12, 2023), Junker Queen is leading the kill count with over 32 million kills, followed by Pharah at over 30 million kills, and Roadhog at 24 million kills.

The last leaderboard update was posted on January 6, 2023, a day after the event went live. Since then, the leaderboard has remained mostly the same. While Junker Queen, Pharah, and Roadhog have retained the top three spots, the latest Tank Hero Ramattra dropped to the seventh position from his previous fifth.

Similarly, Lucio has dropped to the fifth position from fourth. The most impressive improvement has been in terms of the damage. Hero Widowmaker, who went from sixth position as of January 6, 2023, to the fourth position on January 12. Overwatch 2's official Twitter account will be posting further updates regarding the leaderboard updates in the near future.

Overwatch @PlayOverwatch



Will Zeus Junker Queen stay in the top spot? 🤔



Is Minotaur Reinhardt poised for an epic comeback? 🫣



Only time will tell 🤫 Battle for Olympus day one is in the books! Here’s what the leaderboard looks like so farWill Zeus Junker Queen stay in the top spot? 🤔Is Minotaur Reinhardt poised for an epic comeback? 🫣Only time will tell 🤫 Battle for Olympus day one is in the books! Here’s what the leaderboard looks like so far 🔱⚡️Will Zeus Junker Queen stay in the top spot? 🤔Is Minotaur Reinhardt poised for an epic comeback? 🫣Only time will tell 🤫 https://t.co/hyI52T8KXQ

Hence, users are advised to monitor their official profile every once in a while to get the latest updates.

More about the Battle for Olympus mode in Overwatch 2

Overwatch @PlayOverwatch THE BATTLE FOR OLYMPUS IS HERE



🗣 WHAT ARE YOU WAITING FOR, MORTALS? BFO NOW LIVETHE BATTLE FOR OLYMPUS IS HERE🗣 WHAT ARE YOU WAITING FOR, MORTALS? BFO NOW LIVE⚡️THE BATTLE FOR OLYMPUS IS HERE🗣 WHAT ARE YOU WAITING FOR, MORTALS? https://t.co/Yo6bToRQQl

Battle for Olympus is a limited-time free-for-all deathmatch mode. As mentioned earlier, seven Heroes get special powers that they can use to defeat their enemies. The seven Heroes and their event-specific powers are:

Poseidon Ramattra. Divine Annihilation.

Zeus Junker Queen. Divine Rampage.

Minotaur Reinhardt. Divine Earthshatter.

Cyclops Roadhog. Divine Whole Hog.

Hades Pharah. Divine Rocket Barrage.

Medusa Widowmaker. Divine Infra-Sight.

Hermes Lúcio. Divine Sound Barrier.

The event kicked off on January 5, 2023, and will run until January 19, 2023. It also comes with unique items and rewards for all fans to discover. This limited-time mode has a total of 18 challenges and completing each challenge rewards players with exciting in-game items. Also, completing six out of those 18 unlocks the Legendary Winged Victory Mercy skin.

This is all there is to know about checking out the Battle for Olympus leaderboard in Overwatch 2. Although some third-party services allow players to track the leaderboard, the data cannot be verified. Hence, following the Overwatch Twitter account is recommended to keep oneself updated with the latest and official updates.

Overwatch 2 Season 2 is live and now available for download on PC (via Battle.net), PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and Nintendo Switch.

Poll : 0 votes