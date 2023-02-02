Overwatch 2 confirms Amaterasu Kiriko mythic skin for season 3: Official release date, price, and more

Overwatch 2 is set to launch an impressive mythic skin for the popular Support Hero, Kiriko. A new Twitter post from the official handle on February 1, 2023, confirmed Blizzard's intention to pay tribute to a powerful Japanese mythological character, Amaterasu, via the Season 3 Battle Pass.

Not only this, but players have also bumped into an unlisted video uploaded on January 31, 2023, which lets players take a closer look at the teased Amaterasu Kiriko mythic skin. Interestingly, sources bumped into a leaked skin image last month, which is confirmed to every fan's delight.

The Amaterasu Kiriko skin is expected to be a Tier 80 Season 3 Battle Pass reward in Overwatch 2

Overwatch @PlayOverwatch Meet Amaterasu Kiriko



An all-new Mythic skin arrives in Season 3, beginning Feb 7.

On January 1, 2023, Overwatch 2's official Twitter handle uploaded a short teaser for this season's mythic skin - Amaterasu Kiriko - which is expected to be the Level 80 prize for the upcoming Battle Pass.

Overwatch Cavalry 🇬🇧 @OWCavalry



Take a closer look at Amaterasu Kiriko

Get 5 FREE Battle Pass Tiers for logging in between Feb 7 - Feb 14



Players have spotted a new ad for #Overwatch2 Season 3

Take a closer look at Amaterasu Kiriko

Get 5 FREE Battle Pass Tiers for logging in between Feb 7 - Feb 14

Blizzard also uploaded an unlisted video on January 31, 2023, which offers a better view of the upcoming skin. Fans can witness Kiriko in the stunning Amaterasu outfit as she unleashes her Ultimate ability to summon her fox spirit.

The skin is also expected to be customizable, as the videos indicate. Moreover, the costume perfectly fits Kiriko's spiritual attitude and ninja moves. As expected, fans are pretty happy with the skin's attractive design and excited to welcome the first Kiriko mythic skin to the game.

Release date

Scheduled to begin on February 7, 2023, Season 3 will bring a massive content update to the action-packed hero shooter. It will bring many changes to heroes and in-game features, an updated ranked experience, new time-limited events, game modes, and more.

The Amaterasu Kiriko skin will be available starting February 7, as announced by Blizzard. This will be the third Overwatch 2 mythic skin, after Genji's Cyber Demon and Junker Queen's Zeus skins.

Price

Blizzard has instated a mythic skin in every Overwatch 2 Battle Pass as its Tier 80 reward. The Ametarasu Kiriko skin will also be available through the Season 3 Battle Pass.

Players can buy the upcoming Battle Pass for 1000 Overwatch Coins, which translates to around 10 dollars. Once purchased, players must complete challenges and win matches to collect XP and reach Tier 80.

Blizzard also promises five free Battle Pass Tiers for those who log in between February 7 and 14.

The upcoming Amaterasu Kiriko skin will represent the powerful Japanese Sun Goddess and the vast Japanese mythology. Blizzard has also likely incorporated a special sun-themed animation for the skin.

With the Amaterasu Kiriko skin leading the pack, Overwatch 2's upcoming Battle Pass may also be themed around Japanese mythology, which fans will find irresistible.

