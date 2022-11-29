All Overwatch 2 Support Heroes ranked on mastering difficulty

Although the steadfast medics in the Overwatch 2 support class continue to function as always, some support heroes aren't quite as valuable due to the game's fast pacing and one-tank-fewer approach. Players will have a lot more trouble getting some support heroes to work with tank ones.

However, for some, these adjustments further highlight their special skills and give them a bigger role. There is just one new support-class hero in Overwatch 2 at launch, and she's already making a name for herself as one of the top characters in her class.

Easiest to toughest Support heroes to master in Overwatch 2

It's important to remember that the appropriate team composition may often make any Hero a spectacular addition. Other fan favorites may have increased or decreased in popularity due to slight changes in their kits and the game itself.

Here's how all eight support characters in Overwatch 2 compare, from Heroes like Mercy and Lucio to the brand-new Kiriko.

8) Mercy

The original Overwatch 2 support character may give the team a variety of choices. Mercy's healing is simple yet excellent for maintaining the health of tanks. She can quickly go from ally to ally thanks to her "Guardian Angel" ability, making her the ideal healer for squishy Heroes that have been struck or splashed.

Her ultimate makes her a tricky target because she can set herself up to give the team fantastic healing and damage. Her revival could be the trickiest to employ because, if players are in a precarious position, it can easily end their lives.

7) Moira

Moira's "auto-targeting" makes her simple to play. Her Biotic Grasp will clutch onto the nearest friend or enemy to deal healing and damage. Although the orbs can be challenging to master, they give a lot of DPS. For the most benefit, maintain the orbs around players and targets at a suitable angle.

With Fade, Moira has a "get out of jail free" card that lets players quickly change their location. Her ultimate is equally uncomplicated: a massive beam that will harm the adversaries and restore teammates. The key is finding the right position from which to deal damage and healing simultaneously.

6) Ana

Ana only has four skills she can employ, but it's important to get the most out of them. With Ana, timing is crucial, and she will concentrate on healing, inflicting damage, and managing the crowd. She may dramatically boost the healing an ally receives, while blocking enemy healing with her Biotic Grenade.

Timing is also a key component of Ana's ultimate. Players might want to switch between ulting the tanks at times and letting the damage heroes take control. The damage ultimates from characters like Soldier 76, Genji, Roadhog, Winston, etc. dovetail nicely with her abilities.

5) Baptiste

The Immortality Field, Baptiste's most important skill, will be essential to winning battles. It will remain in place for roughly five seconds unless the enemy destroys it. In addition, he possesses two excellent AOE healing skills that can offer outstanding sustain throughout prolonged battles.

Chokepoints are what Baptiste is all about, he can fend off aggressive flankers and deal chip damage when necessary because of the respectable damage his pistol inflicts. His ultimate might be challenging to use because players want the squad to benefit the most from it.

4) Brigitte

Brigitte can be dangerous in Overwatch 2, but controlling her is challenging. Players should be there in the middle of the action, dealing damage that heals their adjacent teammates. There are a lot of things players can do with Brigitte thanks to her six active talents.

Flimsy teammates need her repair packs if they want to prolong a battle. To deliver them, map awareness is going to be essential. Her ultimate is fantastic at increasing the pressure on the opposition while giving the adversary's team speed and healing. Although players can use it defensively, breaking up chokepoints is where it works best.

3) Lucio

The squad in Overwatch 2 will require Lucio's mobility since players must remain on the field to offer support. He can alternate between accelerating their movement and mending the crew. With his Amp It Up power, players can enhance one of the two to push choke points or heal splash damage.

Soundwave is a critical skill Lucio possesses that players can use to gain an advantage in battle. It can be the difference between winning and losing if one can take down a frontline tank for the team or eliminate a Reaper about to ult.

2) Zenyatta

Zenyatta has the ability to slay players’ foes and give the team some respectable healing. His health will be his downfall as he's quite weak and has few defenses outside his ultimate.

He can throw an orb that amplifies the damage or give his ally a healing orb that attaches to them. Players should go for tanks or immobile targets to quickly eliminate them.

Zenyatta can charge a burst of orbs that could one-shot a DPS, so he can do the damage himself. Players must develop the habit of circling the tanks to avoid dying instantly.

1) Kiriko

The latest support in the Overwatch 2 lineup is possibly the most challenging to master. She can move quickly, harm, and heal. The cooldown reduction from her ultimate is unprecedented. This can be a fantastic tool to completely end a skirmish.

Overwatch 2 has a tendency to be rather linear, with cooldowns serving as fight breakpoints. The tempo of the battles alters with the reduction in cooldown, though. That said, Kiriko is able to scale walls, just like Hanzo and Genji.

