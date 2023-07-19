Future of Overwatch League in doubt as Blizzard faces severe economic setback

Misfortune seems to have befallen Activision-Blizzard as talks of Overwatch League(OWL) possibly shutting down arise amidst discussion. The League seems to be facing an uncertain future for several factors that have seemingly affected the health of the esports scene in the past few years. The viewership of the game has been rapidly declining, making it apparently unsustainable for the company to carry forward.

Activision-Blizzard's recent financial report highlights the immense strain OWL's overall performance seems to have on the company's financial resources. For a more in-depth understanding of what is causing the possible downfall of this popular esports, read below.

Overwatch League teams consider possible termination payout

Following the conclusion of #OWL2023 , teams will vote on an updated operating arrangement. If they do not vote to continue, an enticing termination fee of $6 million will be offered to each team.

Overwatch League (OWL) is undoubtedly heading for a change with its upcoming season. Blizzard elaborates on their contracts regarding the same, referring to an updated operating agreement amongst teams after the conclusion of the forthcoming season.

A USD 6,000,000,000 payout has been offered to any team who wishes to terminate their contract and move out of any upcoming tournaments. A speculated termination fee of approximately USD 114,000,000,000 seems to have accrued about the same.

Blizzard has described the economic pressure the consistent OWL tournaments put on their finances. Despite being well-invested, the total revenues from OWL seem to be less than one percent of their consolidated net revenues. This marks a cause for massive concern as it is highly unsustainable to carry on with a project which has been consistently proving to be a liability for the company.

Read the exclusive interview with @sean_mmills here



"I want to be clear on one thing in particular, that Overwatch remains committed to a competitive ecosystem in 2024 and beyond."

While it cannot be confirmed if OWL is entirely being shut down for future endeavors, Overwatch's entire competitive scene must be restructured and rebuilt. The lack of competent sponsors, adequate viewership, and such are the factors at the surface that have been affecting the game.

If things pan out right for both Activision-Blizzard and OWL teams, fans of the game will get a chance to keep watching their favorite pro players dominate over the series. If it doesn't, it will remain a cherished memory for many people.

