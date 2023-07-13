How to get free Overwatch 2 tier skips from Twitch drops?

Overwatch 2 has been thriving with new content lately. With the ongoing World Cup for the game running in full swing, Overwatch 2 has had great viewership and engagement for its content. The highly anticipated mid-season patch has also gone live, bringing in a fresh wave of content and numerous balance changes across the board.

With heroes such as Soldier:76, and Symmetra getting buffs, the meta for the Season will definitely be an interesting event to observe. With all these changes, the developers have also introduced some interesting Twitch drop for viewers to claim and reap the benefits along with the latest update. Read through the article to get a more detailed look at the same.

Overwatch 2 players can get up to five tier skips through Twitch drops

The newest Twitch drops by Blizzard offer the community up to five Battle Pass tier skips. These are a great addition for players to quickly progress through five whole tiers of the Battle Pass with the least hassle.

You can tune into your favorite streamers' streams and simply enjoy their content for a cumulative ten hours to earn these rewards. Watching the game's content through Twitch for two hours each will yield players a single-tier skip. The maximum threshold for these rewards is five-tier skips, as discussed above.

These perks will be available throughout the week and beyond till July 24, 2023, officially ending this rewarding campaign. Any player who has already progressed through the maximum limit of the Battle Pass, including the Prestige Levels, will still be able to reap the benefits of this scheme. These five-tier skips will stack up for Overwatch 2's upcoming Season's Battle Pass, ensuring the watch time doesn't go in vain.

Other changes

The mid-season update for Season 5 has also gone live on July 12, making for some very interesting changes to the entire roster. Numerous damage heroes, such as Soldier:76, Symmetra, Sojourn, and Support heroes, such as Zenyatta and Kiriko, have been tweaked for the latter half of Season 5.

These changes were warranted, for the meta in Overwatch 2 tends to settle on a certain number of heroes while the others get left behind. These fresh new updates to the heroes will definitely spike up some interesting team compositions and strategies in the game, making it an even more fun experience to play and watch on streams.

On the note regarding the change, the tweaks to Zenyatta and his kit have been long overdue. Though they seem minor, these little changes will definitely affect the oppressing nature of his Orb of Discord and his associated Orbs of Destruction.

