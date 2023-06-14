Overwatch 2 Season 5: All Battle Pass tiers and rewards

Overwatch 2's fifth season was officially released on June 13, 2023. The season introduced a new role-playing campaign called Questwatch and the return of Summer Games. The seasonal battle pass has also returned with bountiful rewards that can be obtained by free-to-play players and players looking to buy the premium version of the battle pass. The premium version of the battle pass allows players to unlock every single item, while the free version only gives limited items.
1,000 Overwatch 2 coins are required to unlock the premium battle pass. Players looking to get a headstart on the battle pass can pay an additional 1,200 Overwatch 2 coins to obtain 20 tiers instantly. This article lists every reward Overwatch 2 players can receive from the new battle pass.
A brief rundown of all the rewards featured on Overwatch 2's Season 5 Battle Pass
Tiers 1-10
Tier 1 (Premium)
- +20% XP Boost for the whole season
- "Gr-iffon" Legendary Skin (Orisa)
- "Royal Astronomer" (Zenyatta)
Tier 2 (Free)
- "Questwatch Pachimari" Player Icon
- 100 Credits
Tier 3 (Premium)
- "On Different Levels" Voice Line (Widowmaker)
Tier 4 (Premium)
- "Consideration" Epic Highlight Intro (Ramattra)
Tier 5 (Free)
- "Dice Toss" Rare Victory Pose (Kiriko)
- 100 Credits
Tier 6 (Premium)
- "Low Health" Spray
Tier 7 (Premium)
- "Overland" Rare Name Card
Tier 8 (Free)
- "Full Health" Epic Emote (Tracer)
Tier 9 (Premium)
- "Chivalry Isn't Dead" Voice Line (Orisa)
Tier 10 (Free)
- "Slime Queen" Epic Skin (Echo)
Tiers 11-20
Tier 11 (Premium)
- "Studious" Epic Emote (Zenyatta)
Tier 12 (Premium)
- "Pachiknighti" Epic Souvenir
Tier 13 (Free)
- "Game Over" Spray
- 100 Credits
Tier 14 (Premium)
- "Alchemist Mei" Player Icon (Mei)
Tier 15 (Free)
- "Quest Board" Rare Name Card
- 100 Credits
Tier 16 (Premium)
- "Bounty Board" Spray
Tier 17 (Premium)
- "Healing Potion" Epic Weapon Charm
Tier 18 (Free)
- "Greatest Weakness" Voice Line (Genji)
Tier 19 (Premium)
- "Questwatch Echo" Player Icon (Echo)
- 100 Credits
Tier 20 (Premium)
- "Royal Guard" Legendary Skin (Genji)
Tiers 21-30
Tier 21 (Premium)
- "Campfire" Epic Emote (Genji)
Tier 22 (Free)
- "Treasure Map" Spray
- 100 Credits
Tier 23 (Premium)
- "Stand Tall" Rare Victory Pose (Orisa)
Tier 24 (Premium)
- "Questwatch Genji" Player Icon (Genji)
Tier 25 (Free)
- "Guns Out" Rare Victory Pose (Wrecking Ball)
- 100 Credits
Tier 26 (Premium)
- "Mutton Chop" Epic Souvenir
Tier 27 (Premium)
- "Coin Collector" Rare Name Card
Tier 28 (Free)
- "You Know Yourself" Voice Line (Moira)
Tier 29 (Premium)
- "Spell Potion" Epic Weapon Charm
Tier 30 (Premium)
- "Polar" Epic Skin (Ana)
Tiers 31-40
Tier 31 (Free)
- "Rock Out" Rare Victory Pose (Roadhog)
Tier 32 (Premium)
- "Adventurers' Inn" Rare Name Card
- 100 Credits
Tier 33 (Free)
- "Challenge Me" Voice Line (Doomfist)
Tier 34 (Premium)
- "Pachislimy" Epic Souvenir
Tier 35 (Free)
- "Stay Sharp" Spray (Genji)
- 100 Credits
Tier 36 (Premium)
- "Half Health" Spray
Tier 37 (Free)
- "Questwatch Gem" Player Icon
- 100 Credits
Tier 38 (Premium)
- "Slimy Personality" Voice Line (Baptiste)
Tier 39 (Free)
- "Finger Gun" Epic Highlight Intro (Soldier:76)
Tier 40 (Premium)
- "Alchemist" Legendary Skin (Mei)
Tiers 41-50
Tier 41 (Premium)
- "Enchanted Library" Rare Name Card
Tier 42 (Free)
- "Hungry Bee" Spray (Wrecking Ball)
- 100 Credits
Tier 43 (Premium)
- "Focus" Rare Victory Pose (Ramattra)
Tier 44 (Premium)
- "How Do You Want To Do This?" Voice Line (Cassidy)
Tier 45 (Premium)
- "Adventurer" Mythic Skin (Tracer)
Tier 46 (Free)
- "Slime Prince" Epic Weapon Charm
- 100 Credits
Tier 47 (Premium)
- "Pickpocket" Spray (Kiriko)
Tier 48 (Free)
- "Questwatch Heart" Player Icon
Tier 49 (Premium)
- "Ice Skate" Epic Emote (Mei)
Tier 50 (Premium)
- "Honeycomb" Epic Skin (Wrecking Ball)
Tiers 51-60
Tier 51 (Premium)
- "Honey Thief" Rare Name Card
Tier 52 (Free)
- "Demon Throne" Spray (Reinhardt)
- 100 Credits
Tier 53 (Premium)
- "Questwatch Orisa" Player Icon (Orisa)
Tier 54 (Premium)
- "I'll Roll Higher" Voice Line (Lucio)
Tier 55 (Free)
- "Treasure Chest" Epic Souvenir
- 100 Credits
Tier 56 (Premium)
- "Questwatch Reinhardt" Player Icon (Reinhardt)
Tier 57 (Free)
- "Slime Queen" Spray (Echo)
Tier 58 (Premium)
- "Sashay" Epic Emote (Symmetra)
Tier 59 (Premium)
- "Dark and Stormy" Voice Line (Echo)
Tier 60 (Free)
- "Rogue" Epic Skin (Kiriko)
Tiers 61-70
Tier 61 (Premium)
- "Mitzi Pats" Rare Victory Pose (Brigitte)
Tier 62 (Free)
- "Up To No Good" Voice Line (Kiriko)
Tier 63 (Premium)
- "Royal Key" Epic Weapon Charm
Tier 64 (Free)
- "Slime Caves" Rare Name Card
- 100 Credits
Tier 65 (Premium)
- "Adventurer" Mythic Skin Component (Tracer)
Tier 66 (Free)
- "An Adventure" Voice Line (Pharah)
Tier 67 (Premium)
- "Villainous" Epic Highlight Intro (Reinhardt)
- 100 Credits
Tier 68 (Free)
- "Level Up" Spray
Tier 69 (Premium)
- "Chuckle" Rare Victory Pose (Baptiste)
- 100 Credits
Tier 70 (Premium)
- "Demon Lord" Legendary Skin (Reinhardt)
Tiers 71-80
Tier 71 (Premium)
- "Paddleboard" Epic Emote (Echo)
Tier 72 (Premium)
- "Questwatch Kiriko" Player Icon (Kiriko)
Tier 73 (Free)
- "Realm Heroes" Spray (Tracer)
- 100 Credits
Tier 74 (Premium)
- "Mount Malevento" Rare Name Card
Tier 75 (Free)
- "D20" Epic Weapon Charm
- 100 Credits
Tier 76 (Premium)
- "Demonic Hearts" Voice Line (Reinhardt)
Tier 77 (Free)
- "Tomb" Epic Souvenir
Tier 78 (Premium)
- "Full Health" Spray
- 100 Credits
Tier 79 (Free)
- "Doomscroll" Epic Highlight Intro (Sombra)
Tier 80 (Premium)
- "Adventurer" Mythic Skin Component (Tracer)
- "Questwatch Tracer" Player Icon (Tracer)
- "Monster Chest" Spray
Tiers 85-200
Tier 85 (Free)
- "Adventurer" Prestige Player Title
Tier 95 (Free)
- "Barbarian" Prestige Player Title
Tier 105 (Free)
- "Bard" Prestige Player Title
Tier 115 (Free)
- "Knight" Prestige Player Title
Tier 125 (Free)
- "Druid" Prestige Player Title
Tier 155 (Free)
- "Rogue" Prestige Player Title
Tier 175 (Free)
- "Paladin" Prestige Player Title
Tier 200 (Free)
- "Archmage" Prestige Player Title
Overwatch 2 is a free-to-play game on the Nintendo Switch, PS5, PS4, PC, Xbox One, and the Xbox Series X/S.