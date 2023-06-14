Overwatch 2 Season 5: All Battle Pass tiers and rewards

Overwatch 2's fifth season was officially released on June 13, 2023. The season introduced a new role-playing campaign called Questwatch and the return of Summer Games. The seasonal battle pass has also returned with bountiful rewards that can be obtained by free-to-play players and players looking to buy the premium version of the battle pass. The premium version of the battle pass allows players to unlock every single item, while the free version only gives limited items.

1,000 Overwatch 2 coins are required to unlock the premium battle pass. Players looking to get a headstart on the battle pass can pay an additional 1,200 Overwatch 2 coins to obtain 20 tiers instantly. This article lists every reward Overwatch 2 players can receive from the new battle pass.

A brief rundown of all the rewards featured on Overwatch 2's Season 5 Battle Pass

Tiers 1-10

The battle pass rewards from Tiers 1-10 (Screenshot from Overwatch 2)

Tier 1 (Premium)

+20% XP Boost for the whole season

"Gr-iffon" Legendary Skin (Orisa)

"Royal Astronomer" (Zenyatta)

Tier 2 (Free)

"Questwatch Pachimari" Player Icon

100 Credits

Tier 3 (Premium)

"On Different Levels" Voice Line (Widowmaker)

Tier 4 (Premium)

"Consideration" Epic Highlight Intro (Ramattra)

Tier 5 (Free)

"Dice Toss" Rare Victory Pose (Kiriko)

100 Credits

Tier 6 (Premium)

"Low Health" Spray

Tier 7 (Premium)

"Overland" Rare Name Card

Tier 8 (Free)

"Full Health" Epic Emote (Tracer)

Tier 9 (Premium)

"Chivalry Isn't Dead" Voice Line (Orisa)

Tier 10 (Free)

"Slime Queen" Epic Skin (Echo)

Tiers 11-20

The battle pass rewards from Tiers 11-20 (Screenshot from Overwatch 2)

Tier 11 (Premium)

"Studious" Epic Emote (Zenyatta)

Tier 12 (Premium)

"Pachiknighti" Epic Souvenir

Tier 13 (Free)

"Game Over" Spray

100 Credits

Tier 14 (Premium)

"Alchemist Mei" Player Icon (Mei)

Tier 15 (Free)

"Quest Board" Rare Name Card

100 Credits

Tier 16 (Premium)

"Bounty Board" Spray

Tier 17 (Premium)

"Healing Potion" Epic Weapon Charm

Tier 18 (Free)

"Greatest Weakness" Voice Line (Genji)

Tier 19 (Premium)

"Questwatch Echo" Player Icon (Echo)

100 Credits

Tier 20 (Premium)

"Royal Guard" Legendary Skin (Genji)

Tiers 21-30

The battle pass rewards from Tiers 21-30 (Screenshot from Overwatch 2)

Tier 21 (Premium)

"Campfire" Epic Emote (Genji)

Tier 22 (Free)

"Treasure Map" Spray

100 Credits

Tier 23 (Premium)

"Stand Tall" Rare Victory Pose (Orisa)

Tier 24 (Premium)

"Questwatch Genji" Player Icon (Genji)

Tier 25 (Free)

"Guns Out" Rare Victory Pose (Wrecking Ball)

100 Credits

Tier 26 (Premium)

"Mutton Chop" Epic Souvenir

Tier 27 (Premium)

"Coin Collector" Rare Name Card

Tier 28 (Free)

"You Know Yourself" Voice Line (Moira)

Tier 29 (Premium)

"Spell Potion" Epic Weapon Charm

Tier 30 (Premium)

"Polar" Epic Skin (Ana)

Tiers 31-40

The battle pass rewards from Tiers 31-40 (Screenshot from Overwatch 2)

Tier 31 (Free)

"Rock Out" Rare Victory Pose (Roadhog)

Tier 32 (Premium)

"Adventurers' Inn" Rare Name Card

100 Credits

Tier 33 (Free)

"Challenge Me" Voice Line (Doomfist)

Tier 34 (Premium)

"Pachislimy" Epic Souvenir

Tier 35 (Free)

"Stay Sharp" Spray (Genji)

100 Credits

Tier 36 (Premium)

"Half Health" Spray

Tier 37 (Free)

"Questwatch Gem" Player Icon

100 Credits

Tier 38 (Premium)

"Slimy Personality" Voice Line (Baptiste)

Tier 39 (Free)

"Finger Gun" Epic Highlight Intro (Soldier:76)

Tier 40 (Premium)

"Alchemist" Legendary Skin (Mei)

Tiers 41-50

The battle pass rewards from Tiers 41-50 (Screenshot from Overwatch 2)

Tier 41 (Premium)

"Enchanted Library" Rare Name Card

Tier 42 (Free)

"Hungry Bee" Spray (Wrecking Ball)

100 Credits

Tier 43 (Premium)

"Focus" Rare Victory Pose (Ramattra)

Tier 44 (Premium)

"How Do You Want To Do This?" Voice Line (Cassidy)

Tier 45 (Premium)

"Adventurer" Mythic Skin (Tracer)

Tier 46 (Free)

"Slime Prince" Epic Weapon Charm

100 Credits

Tier 47 (Premium)

"Pickpocket" Spray (Kiriko)

Tier 48 (Free)

"Questwatch Heart" Player Icon

Tier 49 (Premium)

"Ice Skate" Epic Emote (Mei)

Tier 50 (Premium)

"Honeycomb" Epic Skin (Wrecking Ball)

Tiers 51-60

The battle pass rewards from Tiers 51-60 (Screenshot from Overwatch 2)

Tier 51 (Premium)

"Honey Thief" Rare Name Card

Tier 52 (Free)

"Demon Throne" Spray (Reinhardt)

100 Credits

Tier 53 (Premium)

"Questwatch Orisa" Player Icon (Orisa)

Tier 54 (Premium)

"I'll Roll Higher" Voice Line (Lucio)

Tier 55 (Free)

"Treasure Chest" Epic Souvenir

100 Credits

Tier 56 (Premium)

"Questwatch Reinhardt" Player Icon (Reinhardt)

Tier 57 (Free)

"Slime Queen" Spray (Echo)

Tier 58 (Premium)

"Sashay" Epic Emote (Symmetra)

Tier 59 (Premium)

"Dark and Stormy" Voice Line (Echo)

Tier 60 (Free)

"Rogue" Epic Skin (Kiriko)

Tiers 61-70

The battle pass rewards from Tiers 61-70 (Screenshot from Overwatch 2)

Tier 61 (Premium)

"Mitzi Pats" Rare Victory Pose (Brigitte)

Tier 62 (Free)

"Up To No Good" Voice Line (Kiriko)

Tier 63 (Premium)

"Royal Key" Epic Weapon Charm

Tier 64 (Free)

"Slime Caves" Rare Name Card

100 Credits

Tier 65 (Premium)

"Adventurer" Mythic Skin Component (Tracer)

Tier 66 (Free)

"An Adventure" Voice Line (Pharah)

Tier 67 (Premium)

"Villainous" Epic Highlight Intro (Reinhardt)

100 Credits

Tier 68 (Free)

"Level Up" Spray

Tier 69 (Premium)

"Chuckle" Rare Victory Pose (Baptiste)

100 Credits

Tier 70 (Premium)

"Demon Lord" Legendary Skin (Reinhardt)

Tiers 71-80

The battle pass rewards from Tiers 71-80 (Screenshot from Overwatch 2)

Tier 71 (Premium)

"Paddleboard" Epic Emote (Echo)

Tier 72 (Premium)

"Questwatch Kiriko" Player Icon (Kiriko)

Tier 73 (Free)

"Realm Heroes" Spray (Tracer)

100 Credits

Tier 74 (Premium)

"Mount Malevento" Rare Name Card

Tier 75 (Free)

"D20" Epic Weapon Charm

100 Credits

Tier 76 (Premium)

"Demonic Hearts" Voice Line (Reinhardt)

Tier 77 (Free)

"Tomb" Epic Souvenir

Tier 78 (Premium)

"Full Health" Spray

100 Credits

Tier 79 (Free)

"Doomscroll" Epic Highlight Intro (Sombra)

Tier 80 (Premium)

"Adventurer" Mythic Skin Component (Tracer)

"Questwatch Tracer" Player Icon (Tracer)

"Monster Chest" Spray

Tiers 85-200

The battle pass rewards from Tiers 85-200 (Screenshot from Overwatch 2)

Tier 85 (Free)

"Adventurer" Prestige Player Title

Tier 95 (Free)

"Barbarian" Prestige Player Title

Tier 105 (Free)

"Bard" Prestige Player Title

Tier 115 (Free)

"Knight" Prestige Player Title

Tier 125 (Free)

"Druid" Prestige Player Title

Tier 155 (Free)

"Rogue" Prestige Player Title

Tier 175 (Free)

"Paladin" Prestige Player Title

Tier 200 (Free)

"Archmage" Prestige Player Title

Overwatch 2 is a free-to-play game on the Nintendo Switch, PS5, PS4, PC, Xbox One, and the Xbox Series X/S.

