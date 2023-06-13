Overwatch 2 Season 5 release time for all regions today (June 13)

Overwatch 2 Season 5 will bring a ton of new content for the community, and Blizzard has already provided plenty of information regarding what to expect. The new season, set to go live later today, on June 13, will introduce new game modes and quests that allow the community to earn more rewards. There’s also a new pass, characters, cosmetics, and more, so players will have plenty of opportunities to reinvigorate their gameplay.

That said, the most important thing for players right now is to be aware of when Overwatch 2 Season 5 begins. This will allow them to jump right in once the new content drops. They can then participate in the different quests and events with their friends or strangers (general matchmaking). Let’s look at when the new content will be available in different regions of the world.

When will Overwatch 2 Season 5 begin?

Blizzard officially stated the date of release in a previous blog post. This has helped players plan in advance since the date was already made public. However, it hasn’t been clearly stated at what time the new Overwatch 2 content will become accessible.

Despite this, a pattern can be observed in previous seasons, and if the same pattern is followed, Overwatch 2 Season 5 will begin today (June 13) at 6 pm UK time. This has been the trend for all four seasons in the past, and there has been no indication that Blizzard will deviate from the schedule they usually follow.

Players in the US will be able to try out the new content at 10 am PST/1 pm EST. Those in India can access the game modes at 10:30 pm IST. People in the eastern country of Japan can enjoy Season 5 starting at 3 am, but the date the changes to June 14.

Players in other regions can take into account the time zone difference and figure out when the content drops for them.

Talking about content, Overwatch 2 Season 5 could infuse fresh life into the hero shooter that has taken a hit over recent management decisions. Here are some things players can expect:

Limited-time content like Lucio Ball and Winston’s Beach Volleyball.

A brand new Season Pass.

A new creator-made a mode called Defeat the Demon Lord.

A new prop hunt titled Mischief & Magic begins on July 25.

New builds for Tracer (available on the Premium Pass).

Blizzard has been heavily criticized for their decision to backtrack from the original plans for PvE content. It remains to be seen if Overwatch 2 Season 5 can get the community excited with the new offerings.

