Overwatch 2 confirms Adventurer Tracer Mythic skin for Season 5: Official release date, price, and more

Overwatch 2 has recently unveiled a trailer, providing a look at the upcoming Adventurer Tracer Mythic skin. As Season 5 approaches, a brand new set of skins, including Mythics, will join the loadout of cosmetics. The new Battle Pass will contain a progression system unlike the previous passes, unraveling an exciting way of upgrading to a higher tier.

Although the complete Battle Pass of Season 5 is yet to be revealed, many items from the collection have been revealed. Like prior Battle Passes, this will contain 80 tiers of different items, including name tags, voice lines, sprays, and poses.

This article will discuss the upcoming Adventurer Tracer Mythic skin in Overwatch 2, along with the release date, price, and other relevant details.

Adventurer Tracer Mythic skin is part of the Battle Pass and has a progression system in Overwatch 2

Tier 45 Base

Tier 65 Intermediate

Tier 80 Complete Journey through the #Overwatch2 Season 5 Battle Pass on June 13 to unlock all three stages of Mythic Adventurer Tracer:Tier 45BaseTier 65IntermediateTier 80Complete Journey through the #Overwatch2 Season 5 Battle Pass on June 13 to unlock all three stages of Mythic Adventurer Tracer:Tier 45 ➡️ BaseTier 65 ➡️ IntermediateTier 80 ➡️ Complete https://t.co/A7jGMgNkUA

According to Overwatch's Twitter clip, it has been confirmed that the Adventurer Tracer Mythic skin is part of the Battle Pass. It can be unlocked upon reaching level 45 and has three different levels.

The skin is split into three different variants that will unlock at Tiers 45, 65, and 80, respectively. Reaching Tier 45 will unlock the Base tier, which is a blueish-white hoodie. Making it to Tier 65 does not change the attire, although Tracer wears the hood in the variant. Completing the Battle Pass and stepping into Tier 80 upgrades the skin into white knight armor and a helmet.

Release date and price

The skin will be released along with the launch of Season 5 and its Battle Pass on June 13, 2023. The pass can be purchased with 1000 Overwatch Coins. With 100 coins representing $1 in real monetary value, it will cost $10. According to players, the skin has the most value for money.

The skin, as well as the intro, has been receiving many positive reviews. However, several players worry about splitting the skins into three different levels as it reduces the number of skins available in the Battle Pass.

This concludes the aspects of Adventurer Tracer Mythic skin in Overwatch 2. Players can download Blizzard Entertainment's first-person shooter title on PC using Battle.net, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and Xbox One.

