Overwatch 2 Cardboard Reinhardt bundle: How to get, price, items, and more

Blizzard Entertainment teased various skins, including the Cardboard Reinhardt, in the Overwatch 2 Season 4 trailer. However, the skin did not appear for the past month and a half, and the fans eagerly awaited its release. The Cardboard skin was an interesting and unique take to the game, which excited most fans to get their hands on it.

This article will cover the procedure to obtain the Cardboard Reinhardt bundle in Overwatch 2 and discuss pricing and more information.

Getting your hands on the Cardboard Reinhardt bundle in Overwatch 2

Naeri X 나에리 @OverwatchNaeri



The new Reinhardt skin is now available in the store. OVERWATCH 2 NEW LEGENDARY SKIN CARDBOARD REINHARDTThe new Reinhardt skin is now available in the store. OVERWATCH 2 NEW LEGENDARY SKIN CARDBOARD REINHARDT 📦The new Reinhardt skin is now available in the store. https://t.co/ZDuOqP4ieX

The Cardboard Reinhardt bundle is finally available on the Overwatch 2 shop for purchase and is the latest addition to the legendary skin collection. The handcrafted drawn-out skin is available for only a limited amount of time. Specifically, it will be available throughout this week as part of the shop's rotation.

The skin is carefully pasted and joined with a bunch of sellotapes on its chest, hands, and torso, which looks realistic in a funny way because of its handle with care logo. This skin represents everyone's childhood and is enough to make players nostalgic.

Price

The Cardboard Reindarht bundle can be purchased for 2000 Overwatch Coins, which is expensive compared to the other bundles during their initial availability in the game. As 100 coins depict $20 in real-life value, the skin is priced at $20.

Controversy has previously led the skins to become comparatively cheap. During the re-release of the game, the skins were initially priced at 2000 Overwatch Coins, which were retreated by the fans. As a result, the price was later reduced to 1000 Coins for the initial releases and 1500 Coins for the latest introductions.

Items

Overwatch @PlayOverwatch

Quiet

Durable



The Cardboard Reinhardt Bundle is available now in the shop LightweightQuietDurableThe Cardboard Reinhardt Bundle is available now in the shop Lightweight ✅Quiet ✅Durable ❌The Cardboard Reinhardt Bundle is available now in the shop 📦 https://t.co/3POoafmHsu

The Cardboard Reinhardt bundle includes the following items:

Cardboard Skin

A Cardboard Skin for Reinhardt, along with his customized hammer.

Crayon Art Name Card

The Crayon Art Name Card has childish drawings painted all over it.

A Thousand Ships Voice Line

'A Thousand Ships?' Reinhardt's voice line has been included with the bundle.

Procedure

Overwatch shop (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

As previously mentioned, this bundle is exclusively available for purchase during this week's shop rotation at a 13% discount over its initial value. The process to obtain it are as follows:

Go to the main menu.

Click on Shop.

Select the Cardboard Reinhardt bundle on the featured tab.

Click on the purchase option. The collection will be added to your inventory.

This concludes the overall summary of the Cardboard Reinhardt bundle in Overwatch 2. Players can download and install Overwatch 2 for free using battle.net on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One.

Poll : 0 votes