When does Overwatch 2 Season 5 begin?

At this point in time, Overwatch 2 has enjoyed a handful of seasons since its launch back in late 2022. Now, developer Blizzard Entertainment has announced that the brand new Season 5 is on its way. Unveiled through a fresh trailer for the popular 5v5 hero shooter, the update seems to be headed in a new direction. For one, the new season's theme is fantasy.

Players will be able to enjoy many new fantasy-themed skins when the patch is launched. These items are associated with various heroes like Tracer, Orissa, and Genji. But when is the new update coming?

Overwatch 2 Season 5 is scheduled for release on June 13, 2023

The new season begins on June 13, 2023, for all platforms. Players will be able to obtain the Mythic Adventurer Tracer set as they progress through the Battle Pass tiers. On that note, S5 will bring a new opportunity to indulge in new cosmetics, new voice lines, and more. So gamers should save up coins to get the next battle pass when it is launched.

Based on past precedence, the update is expected to be available to download at the following times:

11 am PT

2 pm ET

6 pm GMT

11:30 pm IST

Players can update their game via the Battle.net client on PC or through their console dashboard and download the season-bearing patch when it goes live.

What changes does Season 5 make to gameplay?

The most notable alterations in Season 5 will be tweaks to certain characters; here are all the changes:

Widowmaker and Hanzo will receive nerfs to fall-off damage at range, reducing damage dealt by them across long distances

Adjustments to Mei's Endothermic Blaster and Cassidy's Magnetic Grenade

Buffs to new Support class hero Lifeweaver

Further balances to Junker Queen

Creator Workshop Mode

5v5 Mini Comp Season

A brand new limited-time event called Questwatch will also be coming in the update.

That said, the roadmap for this game provided by the developer shows there is much to look forward to beyond Season 5. It is clear Blizzard Entertainment has the future of the game planned out well in advance.

What is Overwatch 2 about?

Overwatch 2 is a free-to-play multiplayer game. It is a 5v5 hero shooter in simple terms. With a large roster of characters, fight against other players by picking heroes from one of three categories: Tank, Support, and Damage.

Each entity facilitates vastly different playstyles, from the powerful close-range brawler Reinhardt to Overwatch 2's deadly long-range sniper Widowmaker. Knowing how each hero works is necessary to make progress and overcome ambushes.

There are various maps to pick from, with each forcing different strategies and team matchups. Utilizing each hero's abilities, movement and Ultimates is key to winning.

Different gameplay modes like Push and Deathmatch spice up gameplay. Arcade modes are also available in this title, such as Capture The Flag to ensure variety. And if that is not enough, Custom Games allow players to set up matches exactly how they want.

Overwatch 2 was released on October 4, 2023. This game is available on the PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch platforms. It supports cross-play as well for friends to battle against one another.

