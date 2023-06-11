All Overwatch 2 snipers ranked from easiest to use to hardest

Overwatch 2 is a 5v5 FPS boasting something for all kinds of gamers. Some love to live dangerously with close-range, shotgun-wielding heroes like Reaper and Junker Queen, while others may prefer their team to face unrelenting offense while they heal them with Support heroes like Moira and Kiriko. Therefore, it should go without saying that means of long-range skirmishes are also accounted for. There are only a handful of sniper-esque heroes in Overwatch 2, but each is incredibly distinct.

Given how challenging this character archetype can be to master for beginners, it is worth experimenting to see what suits them. There are four heroes that specialize in ranged battles in Overwatch 2, so let's look at each based on their simplicity.

Which snipers are the hardest to use in Overwatch 2?

4) Ashe

The Deadlock Gang leader Ashe is a medium to long-range Damage hero in Overwatch 2. She wields the Viper rifle, her primary weapon for fighting opponents. While firing from the hip does decent damage, the gun really changes the game when scoped. ADS (aim down sights) boosts the damage output of the Viper significantly, turning it into a sniper at the cost of reducing the fire rate.

It should be noted that beginners might take time to get used to her scoped shots. However, she is the easiest Damage category sniper to wield and the first stepping stone towards getting used to long-ranged fights.

However, her close-range game is weak, meaning players should try to create distance whenever possible. To mitigate this, her short-range Coach Gun can help fend off divers by creating distance, while her dynamite can cause chaos when chucked into a group of foes. Best of all, her Ultimate ability sends her robot partner in crime, B.O.B., barrelling at the target location to auto-attack foes. Any enemies he collides with while in the air make for easy headshots.

3) Hanzo

Shimada family's Hanzo is somewhat different from other Damage heroes on this list. In short, he is probably the most versatile pick in Overwatch 2 due to excelling at most ranges, especially medium, while also being incredibly mobile. He uses the Storm Bow, which fires arrows in an arc trajectory. Furthermore, the arrow's projectile nature means Hanzo requires some degree of skill. With him, it's really about picking off enemies oblivious to his presence.

This is key as his bow's fire rate is on the lower side, and he also suffers from a weak long-range game. Thankfully, he is also one of the more furtive heroes in Overwatch 2, not just accentuated by the Sonic Arrow that grants x-ray vision at a small target location but also the ability to scale walls. His fast-firing Storm Arrow skill can turn the tide in some scenarios but is best used in close range or against divers.

2) Ana

The only Support hero on this list, Ana, is one of the founding members of Overwatch. She is regarded as one of the deadliest snipers in the lore's history. Her Biotic Rifle is unique as it affects both allies and foes. It heals the former while damaging the latter with the same primary fire attack. Unscoped, the bullets are projectiles, while scoped turns them into hitscan. This grants a surprisingly robust level of accuracy to shots.

Her other abilities are also incredibly powerful. The Biotic Grenade can increase healing for a short duration when chucked at allies, while it prevents healing when foes come into contact. Her Sleep Dart can subdue most foes for a few seconds, allowing an opportunity to flee.

However, as powerful as she is, Ana has incredibly poor mobility. She cannot climb walls like Hanzo nor create distance like Ashe. This makes her very susceptible to being targeted. So players need viable vantage points to keep both allies and foes in view while also being skilled enough to fend off divers.

1) Widowmaker

Widowmaker is the most straightforward sniper Damage character in Overwatch 2. Her weapon is called the Widow's Kiss. It acts like a submachine gun when unscoped, otherwise turning into a lethal ranged sniper. The scope especially charges up shots and can one-shot most DPS heroes with headshots since critical shots grant 2.5 times increased damage. This means a skilled Widow can turn the tide of battle at the click of a button.

Since maximizing her output means players must stand still, this can make them easy targets. She has a Grappling Hook to escape and Venom Mine to act as a warning tool for flankers. But overall, she is the ultimate test of mechanical skill as far as Overwatch 2's snipers are concerned.

Wielding her is super rewarding since she can easily delete squishy opponents. However, game nous and environmental awareness are key to maximizing her abilities.

Poll : 0 votes