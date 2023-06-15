All Hero skins in Overwatch 2 Season 5 Battle Pass

The much-awaited Overwatch 2 Season 5 has kicked off and has brought a number of positive changes to the game. Not only have the balance-changes been extremely well placed, the community had been seeking changes to a seemingly stale meta that the gameplay had evolved into. Promising new LTMs, quests, and other additions have also been made to the title to keep the content fresh.

Season 5's Battle Pass follows the same pattern of 80 tiers. Progressing through them will unlock a select number of cosmetics, titles, free credits, and much more for the players. While it definitely offers a number of freebies, unlocking the premium version will yield gamers access to the mythic skin, numerous other cosmetics, and more.

This article showcases all the outfits that the Season 5 Battle Pass features, and provides a detailed description of when and how to unlock them.

Adventurer Tracer, Alchemist Mei, Demonlord Reinhardt, and more spectacular skins in Overwatch 2 Season 5 Battle Pass

The design team has outdone themselves with Overwatch 2 Season 5. The cosmetic selection that the community has received with the latest Battle Pass is amazing. Providing over 10 different hero skins, the 10$ upgrade for the premium variant seems definitely worth it for the Season 5 Battle Pass.

These are the following hero outfits available to unlock through this Overwatch 2 Battle Pass:

Gr-iffon Orisa - Unlocked at tier 1 Royal Astronomer Zenyatta - Unlocked at tier 1 Slime Queen Echo - Unlocked at tier 10 Royal Guard Genji - Unlocked at tier 20 Polar Ana - Unlocked at tier 30 Alchemist Mei - - Unlocked at tier 40 Mythic Adventurer Tracer (base option) - Unlocked at tier 45 Honeycomb Wrecking Ball - Unlocked at tier 50 Rogue Kiriko - Unlocked at tier 60 Mythic Adventurer Tracer (new customizable options) - Unlocked at tier 65 Demon Lord Reinhardt - Unlocked at tier 70 Mythic Adventurer Trace (all customizable options) - Unlocked at tier 80

A number of these have been showcased in the latest trailer for Season 5 and are available for purchase directly in-game.

The Battle Pass for Season 5 has taken quite a creative approach toward the feel of an adventure game. These skins showcase not just great artwork, but astute attention to detail to match the theme. A better preview of all the available cosmetics in the Battle Pass are displayed below.

Gr-iffon Orisa

Gr-iffon Orisa (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Royal Astronomer Zenyatta

Royal Astronomer Zenyatta (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Slime Queen Echo

Slime Queen Echo (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Royal Guard Genji

Royal Guard Genji (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Polar Ana

Polar Ana (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Alchemist Mei

Alchemist Mei (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Mythic Adventurer Tracer (base option)

Mythic Adventurer Tracer (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Honeycomb Wrecking Ball

Honeycomb Wrecking Ball (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Rogue Kiriko

Rogue Kiriko (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Mythic Adventurer Tracer (new customizable options)

Mythic Adventurer Tracer (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Demon Lord Reinhardt

Demon Lord Reinhardt (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Mythic Adventurer Tracer (all customizable options)

Mythic Adventurer Tracer (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

The ultimate judgment call relies entirely upon the playerbase whether the Battle Pass for Season 5 in Overwatch 2 deserves the 10 USD price. Irrespective of the price, the free tiers also provide some great cosmetics and access to Credits. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more Overwatch 2 news and beginner-friendly guides.

