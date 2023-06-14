How to unlock Lifeweaver in Overwatch 2 Season 5?

Lifeweaver is the latest hero to join the Overwatch 2 roster. The Thai Support hero entered the game on April 11, 2023, at the start of Season 4. He is the creator of Biolight, a technology that merges plant matter with hard light to create a healing effect, with which he plans to save everyone on the planet. Lifeweaver was available as part of the Overwatch 2 Season 4 Battle Pass, where he could either be unlocked in Tier 1 by purchasing the premium Battle Pass or in Tier 45 for those opting for the free version.

If, by chance, you could not unlock Lifeweaver in Season 4, do not worry, as there is a way to unlock him in Season 5 as well.

Ways to unlock Lifeweaver in Overwatch 2 Season 5

For players who missed out on getting access to Lifeweaver in Season 4, there are two ways to unlock him in Season 5. You can either go to the shop and purchase a bundle that consists of lifetime access to Lifeweaver and additional cosmetic items, or you can head over to Hero challenges, where you can win access to the latest Support hero as a reward.

How to buy Lifeweaver from the Overwatch 2 Season 5 shop?

Access to the Thailand-based healer can be purchased from the in-game shop once Season 5 starts. Like Kiriko and Rammatra before him, Lifeweaver will be available for 900 Overwatch Coins in the shop. You will also have the option to purchase the Lifeweaver Starter Pack for 1900 Coins.

The Lifeweaver Starter Pack contains the following cosmetics in addition to the hero:

Legendary Sovereign skin

Epic Leap highlight intro

Rare Thorns victory pose

How to unlock Lifeweaver for free in Overwatch 2 Season 5?

If you don't wish to spend money on the game, you can still get access to Lifeweaver, and the process is not that complex. All you need to do is head to the Hero section of Challenges and complete the seven objectives under Lifeweaver. You will then unlock the character, allowing you to play as him in all modes of matchmaking.

Here is the list of Challenges that you need to fulfill to access Lifeweaver in Overwatch 2 Season 5:

Wins for Lifeweaver: Win 35 games queued as All Roles or playing Support heroes in Quick Play, Competitive Play, or No Limits Practice Thorn Valley: Eliminate 2 bots with Thorn Volley in the Practice Range as Lifeweaver Practice Healing Blossom: Restore 75 health with Healing Blossom in the Practice Range as Lifeweaver Practice Life Grip: Use Life Grip on a bot in the Practice Range Practice Petal Platform: Have you or a bot stand on Petal Platform to lift it up in the Practice Range Practice Rejuvinating Dash: Restore 25 health to yourself with Rejuvinating Dash in the Practice Range as Lifeweaver Practice Tree of Life: Restore 50 health & block 50 damage with Tree of Life in the Practice Range

Following these methods, you can easily play as the latest Support Hero in Overwatch 2.

Poll : 0 votes