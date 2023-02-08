How to get Ramattra in Overwatch 2 Season 3

Ramattra was the last Tank Hero added to Overwatch 2. He has two forms, the Omnic form, which lets him protect his allies and uses a staff as his weapon, and the Nemesis, which transforms him into a menacing threat as he marches headlong into the enemy.

Ramattra was available as part of the Battle Pass in Season 2 of Overwatch 2. You could gain instant access to him either by buying the premium Battle Pass or by passing through 45 of its 80 core tiers to unlock the new Hero.

If, for some reason, you were not able to gain access to Ramattra last season, there is no need to worry. You will not be left without the latest addition to Overwatch 2's Tank Heroes. It is possible to unlock the dual-form hero in Season 3.

There are two ways to unlock Ramattra in Overwatch 2 Season 3

For players who missed out on unlocking Ramattra in Season two, all hope is not lost, as there are two ways to unlock the Tank hero in the game's current season.

You can either go to the Shop and buy him using real-world currency or complete seven different Hero challenges, at the end of which you will receive Ramattra as a reward.

Buying Ramattra from the Shop

Ramattra is available from the game's Shop for 900 Overwatch Coins. If you want to spend extra cash, and get a skin for the Hero, you can also buy the Ramattra Starter Pack for 1900 Overwatch Coins.

The Starter Pack will include the Hero, the Legendary Wandering Monk Ramattra skin, the Rare Triumphant victory pose, and the Epic Transformation highlight intro.

Completing Challenges to unlock Ramattra

If you don't wish to spend money to unlock Ramattra, you can complete seven challenges in the Hero section of the Challenges menu.

Here is the list of challenges you must complete to unlock Ramattra in Overwatch 2 Season 3:

Wins for Ramattra: Win 35 games queued as All Heroes or playing Tank Heroes in Quick Play, Competitive Play, or No Limits. Practice Void Accelerator: Eliminate three bots with Void Accelerator in the Practice Range as Ramattra. Practice Ravenous Vortex: Use Ravenous Vortex during Omnic Form and Nemesis form in the Practice Range as Ramattra. Practice Pummel: Damage two bots simultaneously with Pummel during Nemesis form in the Practice Range as Ramattra. Practice Barrier: Absorb 30 Damage with Void Barrier as Ramattra. Practice Block: Block 30 damage during Nemesis Form in the Practice Range as Ramattra. Practice Annihilation: Extend the duration of Annihilation for six seconds or more in the Practice Range as Ramattra

You can find the Practice Range needed to complete these challenges under Training in the Play section of the Main Menu.

Ramattra can adopt different playstyles based on his form. The Omnic Form is good for ranged fights, while the Nemesis Form is suited for close-quarter duels. His Ultimate is strong, works well in chokepoints, and is one of his win conditions.

